grand-central-publishing grand-central-publishing

2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Science, History, and Current Events

Grand Central Publishing

 

If you have a life-long-learner on your gift list, someone who’s always recounting the last podcast they listened to or article they read, these inventive and fascinating nonfiction picks including hidden histories, mind-blowing science, and incisive social commentary are sure to keep them turning pages, even during the holiday party.

 