Bang bang cauliflower

(serves 4)

Something happens to cauliflower when you stir-fry or roast it at high temperatures – it becomes nutty and sweet as it caramelises and seems like a different vegetable from its boiled or steamed cousins. I’ve borrowed the sauce here from bang bang chicken, a Chinese dish from Sichuan province, which has been much adulterated in the US. It should be sweet and hot, wherever it’s from.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cauliflower, cut into florets (flowerets), tender leaves (if any) reserved

1 heaped tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1/2 small red onion

2–3cm (3/4 – 1-1/4 inch) piece of fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp sesame oil

Small handful coriander (cilantro) leaves

For the bang bang sauce

2 tbsp maple syrup or agave syrup

2 tbsp Cholula or sriracha hot sauce

4 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

40g (generous 1/3 cup) hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Sea salt

DIRECTIONS

1. Start by making the bang bang sauce: put all the ingredients for it into a bowl and stir until fully combined. Set aside until needed.

2. Toss the cauliflower florets in the rice flour.

3. Place a wok over a high heat and add the vegetable oil. When hot, add the cauliflower florets and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add the reserved cauliflower leaves (if any) and stir-fry for another 3–4 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, peel and slice the onion; peel the ginger and cut into small strips; peel and crush (mince) the garlic.

5. Place a small saucepan over a medium heat and add the sesame oil. When hot, add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally for 2 minutes, until soft.

6. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the bang bang sauce.

7. Pour the onion mixture into the wok and stir until the cauliflower is fully coated. Pour the cauliflower into a serving dish, sprinkle with the coriander leaves and serve with boiled rice and green vegetables.

Ramsay in 10 Packed with recipes that are max 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, RAMSAY IN 10 is your new everyday cookbook.



In Ramsay in 10, superstar chef, Gordon Ramsay, returns with 100 new and delicious recipes inspired by his YouTube series watched by millions across the globe – you’ll be challenged to get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook incredible, flavorsome dishes in just ten minutes.



Whether you need something super quick to assemble, like his Microwave Sticky Toffee Pudding, or you’re looking to impress the whole family, with a tasty One Pan Pumpkin Pasta or some Chicken Souvlaki – these are recipes guaranteed to become instant classics and with each time you cook, you'll get faster and faster with Gordon's shortcuts to speed up your cooking, reduce your prep times and get the very best from simple, fresh ingredients.



'When I'm shooting Ramsay in 10, I'm genuinely full of excitement and energy because I get to show everyone how to really cook with confidence. It doesn't matter if it takes you 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even 15 minutes, to me, it's about sharing my 25 years’ of knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience, to make everyone feel like better, happier cooks.' -- Gordon Ramsay



This is fine food at its fastest and fast food at its finest.

