Grand Central Publishing Logo grand-central-publishing

Beyond The Wand Contest

By Janine Perez

Win a personalized video from Tom Felton!

How to enter:

  • Post a photo of the book Beyond the Wand to Instagram in your coolest reading location
  • Use the hashtag #BeyondTheWandContest to help us view your submission

 

Promotion Start Date: January 17, 2023 at 12:00pm EST
Promotion End Date: January 24, 2023 at 11:59pm EST

 

Keep in mind:

  • The Photo must include the caption copy “#BeyondTheWandContest.”
  • Each entrant must only use an original Photo in their Submission. Submissions must not contain any third-party owned, copyrighted, and/or trademarked material or photos, such as images from the Internet, nor any digital alterations or derivatives of third-party materials.
  • No photos, illustrations, or names of real people may be used in any Submission.
  • Your Instagram account must be public from the time of entry through the end of the Submission Period.

Winner will receive: One personalized video from Tom Felton including their preferred name. Winner will be notified by the Grand Central Publishing Instagram account (@Grandcentralpub) via DMs

**We will be sharing submissions throughout the duration of the contest. Having your photo shared is not an indication that you have won.

Please read the Official Rules before entering