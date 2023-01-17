Beyond The Wand Contest
Win a personalized video from Tom Felton!
How to enter:
- Post a photo of the book Beyond the Wand to Instagram in your coolest reading location
- Use the hashtag #BeyondTheWandContest to help us view your submission
Promotion Start Date: January 17, 2023 at 12:00pm EST
Promotion End Date: January 24, 2023 at 11:59pm EST
Keep in mind:
- The Photo must include the caption copy “#BeyondTheWandContest.”
- Each entrant must only use an original Photo in their Submission. Submissions must not contain any third-party owned, copyrighted, and/or trademarked material or photos, such as images from the Internet, nor any digital alterations or derivatives of third-party materials.
- No photos, illustrations, or names of real people may be used in any Submission.
- Your Instagram account must be public from the time of entry through the end of the Submission Period.
Winner will receive: One personalized video from Tom Felton including their preferred name. Winner will be notified by the Grand Central Publishing Instagram account (@Grandcentralpub) via DMs
**We will be sharing submissions throughout the duration of the contest. Having your photo shared is not an indication that you have won.