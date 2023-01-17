Beyond The Wand Contest

Win a personalized video from Tom Felton!

How to enter:

Post a photo of the book Beyond the Wand to Instagram in your coolest reading location

Use the hashtag #BeyondTheWandContest to help us view your submission

Promotion Start Date: January 17, 2023 at 12:00pm EST

Promotion End Date: January 24, 2023 at 11:59pm EST

Keep in mind:

The Photo must include the caption copy “#BeyondTheWandContest.”

Each entrant must only use an original Photo in their Submission. Submissions must not contain any third-party owned, copyrighted, and/or trademarked material or photos, such as images from the Internet, nor any digital alterations or derivatives of third-party materials.

No photos, illustrations, or names of real people may be used in any Submission.

Your Instagram account must be public from the time of entry through the end of the Submission Period.

Winner will receive: One personalized video from Tom Felton including their preferred name. Winner will be notified by the Grand Central Publishing Instagram account (@Grandcentralpub) via DMs

**We will be sharing submissions throughout the duration of the contest. Having your photo shared is not an indication that you have won.

Please read the Official Rules before entering