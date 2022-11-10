CABINET OF DR. LENG – Excerpt

Special Excerpt from THE CABINET OF DR. LENG by Preston & Child

Doctor Leng will see you now . . .

The morning sun, filtered through a veil of dust and smoke, fell feebly upon the intersection where Broadway crossed Seventh Avenue. The thoroughfare was made of dirt, its potholed surface packed so hard from an infinitude of horses and wagons it seemed as impermeable as cement, except in the muddy areas surrounding the grooves of the cable car tracks and the hitching posts, sunk in manure.

The intersection was called Longacre. It was the center of the carriage trade, an outlying district of the rapidly growing city where horses were stabled and buggy makers toiled.

On this particular chilly morning, Longacre and the avenues and streets leading from it were quiet save for the occasional pedestrian or horse cart passing by, and nobody paid much attention to the young woman with short dark hair, dressed in a purple gown of an unusual cut and fabric, who stepped out from an alleyway and looked around, squinting and wrinkling her nose.

Constance Greene paused, letting the initial flood of sensations sink in, careful not to betray any sign of the upswell of emotions that threatened to overwhelm her. The sights, noises, and odors unexpectedly brought back a thousand memories of her childhood, memories so distant that she scarcely knew she still retained them. The smell of the city hit her first and most viscerally: a mixture of earth, sweat, horse dung, coal smoke, urine, leather, fried meat, and the ammoniac tang of lye. Next were sights she’d once taken for granted but now looked strange—the telegraph poles, invariably listing; the gaslights on various corners; the numerous carriages, parked upon or next to sidewalks; the ubiquitous shabbiness. Everything spoke of a city growing so fast it could scarcely keep up with itself. Most strangely, the white-noise susurrus of modern Manhattan was missing: the growl of car traffic; the honking of taxis; the hum of compressors, turbines, HVAC systems; the underground rumble of subway trains. In its place was a relative quiet: hoofbeats of horses, shouts, calls, and laughter; the occasional crack of a whip; and, from a nearby saloon, the tinny, off-key strains of an upright piano. She had grown so used to seeing the boulevards of Manhattan as vertical steel canyons it was hard to process this scene, where the tallest buildings, as far as the eye could see, were no greater than three or four stories.

After a few minutes, Constance took a deep breath. Then she turned south.

She walked past a frowzy restaurant offering a choice of oxtail goulash, potted veal chop, or pigs’ feet with kraut for five cents. Outside stood a busy newsboy with an armful of papers, his clear piping voice announcing the headlines of the day. She passed slowly, staring, as he held one out hopefully. She shook her head and walked on, but not before noting the date: Tuesday, November 27, 1880.

November 1880. Her sister, Mary, nineteen years old, was currently being worked half to death in the Five Points House of Industry. And her brother, Joseph, twelve, would be completing his sentence on Blackwell’s Island.

And a certain doctor had recently begun his ghastly, murderous experiments.

She felt her heart quicken at the thought of them still alive. She might yet be in time.

Reaching into the smock of her dress, she felt the reassuring heft of her antique stiletto, along with eight hundred and fifty dollars in period money. She went on at a brisker pace, heading in the direction of Herald Square and a better part of town.

A dozen blocks to the south, she found a couturier that, in addition to tailored dresses, also sold prêt-à-porter outfits. An hour later she emerged, with a shop’s assistant holding a hatbox and two large bags in tow. Instead of the purple gown, Constance was now wearing an elegant bustle dress of peacock-blue silk and white ruffles, with a matching bonnet and heavy Eton jacket. As she walked briskly to the curb, the gazes she attracted were admiring rather than curious. Constance waited while the assistant flagged a hansom cab.

The driver began to get down from his seat, but Constance opened the door herself and—putting a high-buttoned shoe on the running board—sprang up easily into the compartment.

The driver raised his eyebrows, then mounted his seat as the shop assistant put the bags and the hatbox inside the cab. “Where to, ma’am?” he asked as he drew in the reins.

“The Fifth Avenue Hotel,” Constance said, proffering a dollar bill.

“Yes, ma’am,” the driver said as he pocketed it. Without another word, he urged his horse forward, and in moments the cab had merged smoothly into the ebb and flow of the noonday traffic.

It was another dozen blocks to her destination: the opulent palace of marble and brick, six stories high, that occupied the entire block of Fifth Avenue across from Madison Square. The cab came to a stop at the hotel’s entrance portico. “Whoa, Rascal,” the driver said.

Constance opened the small trap door in the rear of the roof. “Would you wait for me, please?” she asked.

He glanced down from his sprung seat behind and above the compartment. “Certainly, mum.” He released the door lever and she stepped out. Immediately, two doormen rushed forward to take possession of the bags and hatbox. Not pausing to wait, Constance walked swiftly beneath the rows of Corinthian columns and across the white-and-crimson marble flooring of the entrance hall.

Past a barber shop, telegraph office, and restaurant, she found the large front desk of carved wood, polished to a brilliant hue. Behind the desk were several men, dressed in similar livery. One of them approached her.

“Are you looking for the ladies’ reception room, madam?” he asked deferentially. “You will find it one flight up.”

Constance shook her head. “I would like to take a room, please.”

The man raised his eyebrows. “For you and your husband?”

“I’m traveling alone.”

The eyebrows went back down discreetly. “I see. I’m afraid, madam, that almost all of our standard rooms are taken—”

“A suite, then,” Constance said.

The central lobby of the hotel was a large space with a high, vaulted ceiling, and the constant procession of chattering guests, their footfalls echoing on the diamond-patterned marble, made it difficult for her to hear.

“Very good, madam.” The man turned to a row of niches built into the wall behind him, withdrew a leatherbound book from one, and opened it. “We have two suites available on the fourth floor, and several on the second, if you are not inclined to use the perpendicular railway.”

“The what?”

“The perpendicular railway. It has intersections on each story of the hotel.”

He was, Constance realized, talking about the elevator. “Very well. The second floor will be fine.”

“Would you care for a view of—”

“Just give me the best available, if you’d be so kind.” Constance felt like screaming. November 27. Now that she knew she was in time to save her sister, every minute spent on such trivialities seemed an age.

The hotel manager was too well trained to remark on her impatience. He turned over a heavy leaf in the ledger, dipped a pen into a nearby inkwell. “Very good, madam. There is an excellent corner suite available, complete with parlor, chamber, dressing room, and bath.” He raised the pen. “The rate is six dollars per night, or thirty dollars for the week. How long will you be with us?”

“A week.”

“Maids?”

“I’m sorry?”

“Your maids? How many are traveling with you, madam?”

“None. Two.”

“Two. Very good. We can accommodate them in the servants’ quarters. With meals, of course?”

Constance, fidgeting, nodded.

“May I have your name?”

“Mary Ulcisor,” she said after the briefest of pauses.

He scribbled in the ledger. “That will amount to thirty-five dollars and fifty cents.”

She handed him four ten-dollar bills. Turning, she saw two porters waiting patiently behind with her modest shop bags.

“Will you have those taken up to my suite?” she asked the manager as he returned her change. “I’ll follow later . . . along, ah, with my maids.”

“Of course.”

Constance gave each of the porters a quarter, and the manager a dollar. His eyes widened in surprise and he took it gratefully. She left the lobby and returned to the entrance, pausing just long enough at the literary depot to pick up a street guide to Manhattan.

She found her driver and hansom cab waiting outside the portico in the dust and noise of the avenue. As Constance approached, she took a closer look at the man. He was perhaps in his mid-forties and heavyset, but his build was muscular rather than stocky. His cold-weather uniform was clean and his manners were good, but something about the square cut of his jaw and crooked bridge of his nose told her he knew how to take care of himself.

She walked up to his seat. “Would you be interested in making some more money?”

“Always ready for business, mum.” He had more than a trace of an Irish accent—County Cork, she guessed; something else that would be useful.

“I need transportation downtown.”

“How far downtown, mum?”

She opened the street guide she had just purchased, located an intersection, and showed it to him.

“Lor’, mum,” he said. “Sure, there must be some mistake.”

“No mistake. I’m going to pick up someone and bring her back here.”

The cabbie had an expression on his face somewhere between bewilderment and apprehension. “It’s no place for a lady down there, mum.”

“That’s why I need somebody who knows how to handle himself. And who’s equipped with—” she mentally dug into her knowledge of Gaelic— “liathróidí cruach.”

The man opened his mouth in surprise, but he remained silent when she reached into her purse, took out two five-dollar bills, and held them out to him—making no effort to hide her stiletto in the process. “There’s another ten waiting when you bring us back here safely.”

He whistled. “Not afraid of the sight of blood, then?”

“Not after breakfast.”

“Well, I’ll be . . . ” He laughed as he took the money. “Climb aboard, then. Willy Murphy never ran from anything in his life.” He winked at her a trifle saucily. “If I’m headed for the hereafter, missus, I’d rather they found me with a tenner in me pocket.”

“If that’s indeed where you’re headed,” Constance replied as one of the doormen helped her into the cab, “I’ll keep you company on the journey.”

The cabbie laughed again; shook his head in disbelief; pulled the lever to close the carriage door; then raised his whip, cracking the air above Rascal’s head, and they went trotting off.

As the coach made its way down Broadway, Constance sat back in the small compartment. The leather of the seat was worn and cracked, and with every jolt she could feel the lumpy springs of the cushion dig into her.

She estimated she’d arrived about two and a half hours ago. That would make it early afternoon. Good: where they were going, the earlier in the day, the less dangerous it might be.

She had made it safely to this time and place. In half an hour, maybe less, she’d be reunited with Mary and spiriting her away from a miserable existence of overwork and ultimate death. At the thought of death, Constance became aware of her pounding heart. She almost couldn’t process all that had happened in the last twenty-four hours—and if she allowed herself to dwell on it, the thoughts would quickly overwhelm her. She had to concentrate on one thing only: rescuing her sister. As the coach made a brief jog along Fourteenth Street before heading southeast once more, she closed her eyes and, with long practice, let the sounds and sensations around her grow dim, purging herself of all unnecessary thoughts. When she opened her eyes again, the cab had just crossed East Houston Street, and Fourth Avenue had become the Bowery. Putting two fingers to her wrist, she felt her pulse: sixty-four.

That would suffice.

Now once again she let in the external world. The landscape had changed dramatically from the upscale neighborhood of the Fifth Avenue Hotel. Here there were more wagons than cabs, with battered wheels and goods covered in stained oilcloths. The pedestrians that thronged both sidewalk and street wore vests and jackets of coarser material. There were few women visible. Every man, no matter how disheveled, wore some kind of hat or cap. The broad pavers of Fifth Avenue had given way to cobblestones.

She felt the cab begin to slow. A moment later, there was a rap on the door in the compartment’s roof.

She reached up and opened it. “Yes?”

The head of Murphy, the cabbie, appeared above the trap door. He had pulled the flaps of his cap down around his ears. “Begging your pardon, missus, but I’d rather not be taking her directly through the Points.”

“Of course. Please pull over a moment.”

While the cab waited, she consulted the city map she’d purchased. “I would suggest turning west on Canal, then south on Center.”

“And then . . . left on Worth?”

“Exactly. Can you manage it?”

“I’ll pull in at the corner.”

“Very good. And Mr. Murphy?”

“Yes, mum?”

“If there’s any trouble, you don’t need to return us to the hotel. Union Square will do. I would not want you getting involved in anything that might cause . . . difficulties for yourself. I just need to get my friend safely away from that place.”

“Begging your pardon, mum, but if she’s confined in the workhouse, there must be a reason.”

“She had the bad luck to be out after dark and was swept up in a raid by police looking for streetwalkers.”

“They may not be in a bloody great rush to release her.” It seemed the closer he came to becoming a partner in crime, the more familiar—or at least pragmatic—the coachman became.

“I’ll persuade them the same way I persuaded you. Two raps when we arrive, please.” And Constance closed the trap door.

As the cab started up and she sat back once again, Constance knew her voice had been steady. However, inside she felt anything but calm. With each clop of its hooves, the nag was bringing her deeper into her own distant memory. And as their surroundings grew increasingly dirty and impoverished, Constance was assaulted by smells she’d long forgotten: the scent of penny pies and sheep’s trotters and steamed oysters; the odor of printer’s dye being readied for inking the next day’s broadsides; acrid coal smoke. And the sounds: the call of the street vendors shouting “Buy! What’ll you buy?”; the singing of children playing hopscotch or skipping long rope, blithely ignorant of their poverty:

Johnny gave me cherries,

Johnny gave me pears.

Johnny gave me sixpence

To kiss him on the stairs.

And then—as the cab turned down Center toward Worth—came another change, for the worse. Constance felt as if she had just parted the forbidden veil of Isis and passed into the unnatural world beyond. The air now grew thick with greasy fumes from the illegal tanneries that infested the area. The singing of children, the cries of merchants, vanished. As a premature dusk descended from the thickening atmosphere, Constance began to make out new sounds: whimpers of despair and pain; grunts and curses; the cackling and screeching of streetwalkers; the sickening sound of brickbats hitting flesh. These, too, came back as memories, but memories she had long suppressed.

The carriage turned a corner, then came to a lurching stop. Two raps, and the trap door opened slightly. “Let me just put the blinders on Rascal, mum,” said Murphy, his voice tight.

Constance readied herself, sliding one hand into the pocket that contained both money and stiletto. A moment later, there was a rattling sound, then the door to the carriage opened and Murphy extended one hand to help her out. In the other hand he held a long wooden cudgel, with a spine of metal, that he had partially drawn out of one coat pocket.

“No fears, mum,” he said. “It’s just me ugly stick.” But his attempt at a lighthearted tone failed, and his eyes were constantly in motion. Constance noted his posture was that of a man ready to repel a threat at a moment’s notice. No doubt he was wishing he’d stayed uptown. But it was just as obvious that, having escorted a lady to such a place, he would not abandon her.

With this thought, Constance moved forward one step, another—and then, raising her eyes to look ahead, stopped with an involuntary gasp.

They had stepped out at a corner. Ahead, at the far end of the block, lay a confusing intersection of muddy streets. Four of its five approaches were dense with buildings of decaying brick, their upper stories leaning perilously over the sidewalks below. The fifth held a small square, with nothing more than a well handle for public water, surrounded by a fetid pig wallow into which all manner of garbage and filth had been tossed. A few ancient wooden structures from the previous century were visible here and there—squat and in ruinous condition. Chickens and pigs wandered unchecked, pecking and rooting. Windows everywhere were broken; some mended with waxed paper, others boarded over, still others open to the elements. No signage protruded above the blackened shopfronts: what commerce had once been eked out here had long since been given over to grogshops, tippling houses, and dens of prostitution. Men lolled in doorways, drinking, expectorating gobs of phlegm or yellow ropes of chewing tobacco; women, too, were on the street, sprawled drunken and senseless or calling out to potential customers, lifting a skirt or exposing a breast to advertise their wares. A group of young boys played in the gutter with a paper boat folded from a piece of newspaper.

This was the Five Points—the worst crossroads in the worst slum in all of New York. To Constance the spectacle was doubly traumatizing, because she recognized it in the most personal of ways. Nearly a century and a half before, she herself had scurried along these same streets and seen these same sights as a little girl, hungry, freezing, dressed in rags.

“Mum,” she heard the coachman say, while giving her elbow the slightest pressure. “We’d best be about it.” He turned to the boys nearby, took a silver dollar from his pocket and flipped it, then slipped it back in, leaving them staring with longing. “That’s for you if me horse and carriage are here when we get back.”

Once again, Constance pushed down hard on the whirlwind of memories this sight stirred so violently. She had to be strong, for Mary’s sake—later, in safety, she could deal with the emotional aftermath.

Murphy guided her forward. She went along, ignoring the muck and filth that spilled over the curbside and onto the sidewalk, eyes fixed ahead, shutting out the hoots and lecherous catcalls, along with the curses of other women who—seeing the fine cut of her clothes and the clear complexion of her skin—took her for unfair competition. She refused to glance down the dark and narrow lanes that led back from the street—crooked alleyways calf-deep in mud, sky obscured by clotheslines, lined by men in bowler hats guarding the hidden entrances to underground dens. These alleys exhaled smells of their own, much harder to shut out because of their vileness: sepsis; rotting meat; sewage.

She stumbled on a cobble and felt the steadying hand of Murphy on her elbow. They were halfway down the block now, and the ancient structure of the House of Industry rose up on their left, its soot-streaked façade cracked, its windows barred.

Mary was inside. Mary. Constance began to say the name over and over to herself, like a mantra.

She glanced across the street at another large structure in better condition than its neighbors. This had once been the site of the Old Brewery, the most notorious tenement building in New York, so large and airless that most of its interior spaces had no windows. Its entrances had been given nicknames—the Den of Thieves, Murderers’ Alley, Sudden Death. But a ladies’ missionary society had it torn down and replaced it with the Five Points Mission, dedicated to helping indigent women and children. Constance knew the building well; many times, as a young orphan, she had begged bread from its kitchen entrance off Baxter Street. Mary was supposed to be quartered and fed in the Mission. But corrupt interests had transferred her and so many others across the street to the House of Industry instead, to get the benefit of cheap labor. She spent all her time locked within the House of Industry, working sixteen-hour days in crowded, lice-infested quarters.

Steeling herself with this thought, she glanced over at Murphy, who nodded in readiness. Raising his hand to the worn brass doorknob, he turned it to no avail.

“Oi!” he said. “Locked.” He started to knock, but Constance stayed his hand.

She pulled a hairpin from her bonnet, bent toward the lock, and inserted it. Within a few moments, a click sounded. She stepped back again from the scuffed and dented knob.

“Lord blind me!” the coachman said.

“Surprise is important. Would you agree?”

Murphy nodded.

“In that case: after you.”

The coachman grasped the knob again, holding his cudgel firm in the other hand. Then in one swift move he opened the door, stepped inside, and Constance followed. He closed it behind her.

Constance glanced around quickly. The entry room was bisected by a hinged wooden counter, which could be lifted for passage through, much in the manner of a bank. Doors to the left and right led into other, larger rooms, with high ceilings of pressed tin. She could smell the tang of urine and lye in the air. Chicken feathers and oyster shells were piled in the corners.

A man sat behind the divider, visible only from his chest up. He wore a worn coat and a white shirt with a filthy collar, unbuttoned at his neck. A pair of crepe armbands adorned his arms just above the elbows, and his fingernails were black with accumulated grime.

He pushed an ink-stained cap back from his forehead and looked from one to the other. “What’s this? Who are you lot, then?”

“We’re here for Mary Greene,” Constance said, stepping forward.

“Are you now?” said the man, seemingly unfazed by her prosperous appearance and ability to bypass the lock. “And what might your business be with her?”

“My business is no concern of yours. I wish to see her—now.”

“Oh, indeed? You ‘wish to see her.’ What do you think this is—a zoo?”

“It smells like one,” said Murphy.

Quickly as possible. Quickly as possible. Constance reached into her pocket. “Let me explain. You are in a position to make yourself a good deal of money for very little work. Go find Mary Greene. Bring her here. And in return you’ll receive twenty dollars.” She showed him the money.

The man’s eyes widened in his soot-smeared face. “Nellie Greene, is it? By God, you should have told me this involved an exchange of currency. Give me the money, and I’ll go get her.” And he reached over the desktop.

Constance returned the money to her pocket. “It’s Mary. Not Nellie.”

Murphy moved toward the clerk-cum-jailer. “Money later,” he said, brandishing the cudgel.

“No, no, my friend,” said the man, holding out his hand with a coaxing motion. “Now.”

“Give us the girl,” Murphy said in a threatening tone.

A silence ensued. Finally, the man behind the counter replied: “I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.”

“Bloody gombeen!” Murphy cried as he lunged to the counter and grabbed the man’s shirt in his fist, literally pulling him up and over. But the man, shouting at the top of his lungs, had gotten his hands on a butcher’s knife from beneath the desk and went to slash at Murphy.

Taking advantage of the brawl, Constance ducked into the room on the left. It must have originally been a chapel, but now the windows were barred, and instead of pews there was row upon row of cots, straw scattered across the floor among them. It was brutally cold. The mattresses were so thin she could see the outline of the metal grilles beneath. Rags and bits of clothing lay beneath the beds, worn and dirty. Where plaster had fallen from the walls, the exposed laths had been patched with newsprint and oiled paper.

Almost mad with the need to find her sister, she ran to the next room, full of dirty clothes and scullery equipment, and into the next, where a clacking, humming sound filled the air. There, in a vast, dim space, were two rows of girls and women. They sat on what looked like milking stools, and were dressed in dirty, one-piece shifts. Before each of them was a foot-pedal-operated mechanical loom.

Slowly, the hum subsided. One after another, they stopped their work and looked silently in her direction.

As Constance approached, desperately searching the faces for her sister, a uniformed man came striding over from the far end of the room, a truncheon in his belt, his hobnail boots loud on the wooden floor. “What’s this? Who are you?”

Constance skipped back and exited, running toward the entrance, pulling out her stiletto as she ran. When she entered, she found that Murphy had the attendant in a hammerlock, the knife on the floor, the man begging and whining.

At that moment, the door at the far end of the entryway banged open and a woman strode in.

“Cease and desist!” she cried as she came storming over, her voice cutting the air.

She was tall and thin, almost skeletal, and wore a long brown dress with buttons that ran from her waist to her neck. Her eyes were sharp and intelligent, and she had such an air of chill authority that the two men ceased to struggle.

“What is the meaning of this disturbance?” she said, looking at the three occupants of the room in turn, fixing on Constance.

Constance felt the sharp gaze freeze her blood. “We’re here for Mary Greene,” she said, still gripping the stiletto. “And we’ll be leaving with her—one way or another.”

The woman gave a mirthless laugh. “There is no need for dramatics, young lady.” She turned back to the two men, who had released each other and were standing, disheveled and panting. “Royds,” she snapped, “get about your business.”

As the man skulked away, giving them a final leer over his shoulder, the woman went to a nearby shelf and drew from it a large ledger book, put it on the counter, flipped the pages until she found one marked with a ribbon, then smoothed it down. “As I thought. She was taken from here yesterday.”

“Taken?”

“To the sanatorium. The doctor found her ill and condescended to favor her with special attention.” The woman paused. “What is your interest in the matter?”

“She is a friend of the family,” Constance said.

“Then you should be grateful. Very few of our residents are lucky enough to come under the care of Dr. Leng.”

“Dr. Leng,” Constance repeated. For a moment, it felt like the floor was burning away beneath her and she was about to fall into the earth.

“Yes. His arrival here last summer was the greatest blessing. Already, five of our young ladies have been sent to recover at his private sanatorium.”

Constance could hardly speak. The woman continued to look at her dubiously, one eyebrow raised.

“Where . . . is this sanatorium?” Constance asked.

“It would be above my station to question the doctor. I am sure it is a fine place.” The woman spoke primly, yet with a voice of iron. “For the safety of its patients, the location is kept strictly private.”

Moving as if in a nightmare, Constance pulled the book toward her. The page had roughly a dozen entries—several new arrivals, one released with time served, another dead from typhus and removed by hearse . . . and two others marked transferred to sanatorium for closer observation. The most recent entry was for Mary. She had been signed out on Monday, November 26. Yesterday. And beside the entry, written in ink that had not yet completely lost its gloss, was a signature: E. LENG.

Yesterday. Constance staggered, raising the hand holding the stiletto as she did so.

Mistaking the movement for aggression, the lady said: “Do your worst. I am ready to meet Him as made me.” And she stared at Constance with defiant scorn.

“We’re leaving now,” said Murphy, as the clerk reached for the alarm bell. He took Constance’s arm and urged her toward the door. She went unresisting. Just before it closed, he yelled back at the man within: “Buinneach dhearg go dtigidh ort!”

The walk back to the coach was more of a stagger, Constance oblivious to the jeers of the onlookers and the stench of the street. When she came fully back to herself, they were once again on Canal Street, heading for the hotel.

The trap door opened slightly. “I’m very sorry, mum, that we couldn’t have done more.”

“Thank you, Mr. Murphy,” she managed to say. “You did all you could.”

As the cab pulled up at the hotel’s porte cochere, and the doormen rushed out to open the carriage door and assist, Constance rapped on the trap. Murphy opened it. She handed ten dollars up to him through the opening. “Mr. Murphy? I wonder if I might hire you exclusively for the next week or so.”

“As you wish, mum—and thank you kindly.”

“Very good. Please be here tomorrow morning at nine and wait in the cabbie queue for me.”

“Yes, mum.”

“And Mr. Murphy? Perhaps you might use this sunny afternoon to do me a small kindness.”

“And what would that be, mum?”

“Fix this lumpy seat.”

He touched his hat again with a grin. “Sure it will be done, mum.”

As the trap door closed, she descended from the cab, walked up the marble steps through bronze doors and into the great lobby, finishing under her breath the children’s rhyme she’d heard an hour earlier, when she’d been so full of hope:

I gave him back his cherries,

I gave him back his pears.

I gave him back his sixpence

And I kicked him down the stairs.

Constance stood before the bow window of her parlor, watching as lamplighters lit the gaslights, one by one, along Fifth Avenue. She remained there, motionless, for some time as night crept over the city and a winter fog rolled in from the harbor, turning the lamps on the passing coaches into fireflies and the lights of Madison Square into a constellation of soft globes.

A blackness had settled over her and, for a while, rational thinking was extinguished. Slowly—as she looked into the dark—emotion and reason reasserted themselves. First came anger: blind, useless anger at the quirk that had brought her back one day, one day, too late to rescue her sister. Dr. Leng now had Mary in his “sanatorium”—and Constance had good reason to believe the woman at the House of Industry when she professed ignorance of its location. That was not something Leng would want known, because his sanatorium was not a place from where people emerged cured—or even emerged at all.

Constance knew Leng had begun donating his “services” to the House of Industry that summer. Before returning here, she’d already known she might be too late. She could take some comfort—cold though it was—in knowing her sister was relatively safe for the next few weeks. Leng would put her through a period of special nourishment and observation before he performed his surgery . . . and made his harvest from her body.

The more urgent problem involved her brother, Joseph, who had just turned twelve and was imprisoned on Blackwell’s Island. Constance knew he would be released on Christmas Eve. She also knew that he would be beaten to death the following day—Christmas—during a pickpocketing attempt gone bad. She knew, because she had witnessed the horrifying event herself.

The traumatic and brutal six-month stay on Blackwell’s Island would change Joe: upon his release he would have become a different person, skilled—but not skilled enough—in the criminal arts that so quickly led to his death. Every day he was incarcerated, she knew, was damaging him further, making him less like his former innocent, trusting self.

And then she had to consider her own doppelganger. In this parallel reality, there was another Constance Greene out there: aged nine, cold and hungry, roaming the streets of the Five Points. That was the strangest caprice of time and the multiverse: that she also had to find and save her own younger self. Now that Mary had been taken, young Constance could not even rely on the crusts of bread her older sister had been able to toss to her from the barred windows of the House of Industry. But the young Constance of this era, this parallel world, would survive. Constance knew this—because she herself had survived.

She needed to collect herself and devise a plan. She knew now she could not remain Mary Ulcisor. A young, single woman, traveling alone, would attract attention of the wrong kind. She regretted she had caused a scene at the House of Industry—she should have been more careful. Luckily, she had not given her name, but what had happened there would not soon be forgotten by that iron-fisted woman.

Turning from the window, she walked over to a nearby writing desk and took a seat. Several items lay upon it: an afternoon newspaper, her atlas of New York, the stiletto—and the bag of gemstones and two folded parchment sheets that had never been far from her side during the last few years.

The Fifth Avenue Hotel would be an acceptable abode—for her and her two nonexistent maids—over the coming week. But for what she had in mind, she needed a secure base of operations, a place she could retreat to, where she would have privacy and security for herself and others. She also needed a persona and a history that would explain her presence and allow her to be accepted in New York society without stirring up unseemly gossip. And she needed accomplices she could trust. Murphy was a good start. But she would need others to carry out various assignments and to help her navigate her way through this strange, barely remembered time.

Money would make all this possible. An intriguing young woman of great wealth and beauty, with a mysterious past, could enter society—if she was clever and careful.

A mysterious past. She opened the newspaper, leafed through it quickly until she found the article she’d noticed earlier about a tragic shipwreck. Dipping a pen into the inkwell, she circled it. As she put the pen back, she drew the bag and parchment sheets closer.

Mary would be safe for now. Her own younger self, Constance, would be easy enough to find and was in no immediate danger. It was Joe who was her priority: Joe, who right now was being brutalized at Blackwell’s Island in ways she could only imagine.

But even before that, she had to create her own rebirth. She had to rise phoenix-like from the ashes of her future. Such a curious transformation required a plan of great subtlety—one that, in fact, she had already anticipated.

November 29, 1880

Thursday

George Frederick Kunz sat in his private office on the second floor of Tiffany & Company. The noise and bustle of Union Square were muted by the thick stone of the building, and tall, narrow windows—north-facing, of course—cast an indirect light over a row of glass-fronted display cases. The cases were filled, not with diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires like those on extravagant display in the showroom below, but instead with dull, ugly minerals. Not a single gleam shone in any of the gray, brown, and beige-colored chunks of rock behind the glass. The brilliance of precious stones passed through Kunz’s fingers every day, like water. The trophies within the case, by comparison, were his and his alone. Nobody save Charles Lewis Tiffany himself had ever inquired about them, and the customers that entered his office were too preoccupied with their own business to pay much attention to their surroundings. But Kunz himself knew their true worth, because he had discovered them, had dug them out of the gneiss of New Hampshire mountains and the igneous rock of the North Dakota batholiths. Each one had its special place in his self-taught mastery of mineralogy, and the accumulated field research they represented had been sufficient to make him, at twenty-three, a vice president at Tiffany—and its Chief Gemologist.

Now Kunz shot his cuffs and opened his appointment book. Most of his late mornings and early afternoons were given over to gem examinations and acquisitions, and today was no exception. It had proven rather a boring morning: an uncut black opal of 7 carats—Kunz was a strong proponent of the new decimal metric system of gem grading, and frequently made private use of it in his work—and a group of inferior freshwater pearls that he had turned away, unpurchased. The only item of interest was an unfaceted ruby of twelve grams, brought in from Ceylon by a Belgian ship’s captain. Although Kunz had not challenged the captain’s insistence it was a ruby, its isometric crystallization as well as other factors made Kunz fairly certain it was in fact an example of the variant known as a spinel. Quite rare, and of a beautiful pigeon’s-blood color, so deep it reminded him almost of Tyrian purple.

He smiled to himself, his thoughts returning to the showroom on the first floor and those who worked there. Under Charles Tiffany, the establishment had gone from being a “fancy goods” store to the most fashionable emporium of jewelry in the country. The cream of society came here to purchase rings, timepieces, bracelets, and rare jewels; the salespeople who waited on them were the best in the business and were paid accordingly. But—although they were peddling diamonds—at the end of the day they were still just peddlers. When he passed them in the mornings and evenings, on his way to and from his office in this “Palace of Jewels” situated at 15 Union Square West, they nodded and smiled at him as they tended their counters. But Kunz doubted it ever entered their minds that this young man was responsible for the merchandise they displayed. He purchased it, sourced it, and—on particularly gratifying occasions—designed and created it.

Just six weeks after he was taken on as the store’s gemologist, he sailed to Paris, where a stone was awaiting him—a huge, rough, yellow pebble from the Kimberley diamond mines of South Africa. Charles Tiffany, who had an understandable weakness for yellow diamonds, had purchased it for a monumental sum, and it was his new gemologist’s job to ensure that Mr. Tiffany had made a good investment.

It was the responsibility of a lifetime. Perhaps his youth allowed him to make choices an older, more experienced man would have considered reckless. Mesmerized by the stone’s unique color saturation, he decided to cut it to maximize not size but radiance. Instead of employing the fifty-eight facets of the traditional “brilliant” cut, Kunz called for an unheard-of eighty-two facets. This daring decision had resulted in the Tiffany Diamond: a canary-yellow gemstone unique in size and depth of color. It cemented Tiffany as a brand—and it made Kunz’s career.

Kunz knew that he might well never top this early success. His skills were now in great demand, and he knew he could make more money doing appraisals at Sotheby’s or even Lloyd’s of London. But Charles Tiffany had a dream he’d shared with Kunz. He wanted to become known as the King of Diamonds—not just by hoarding the most stones, but by discovering the most interesting and most rare. And he was not afraid to risk enormous amounts of money to do it. So, although Kunz knew that foundational work of some sort lay in his future—perhaps a consulting position at the American Museum—Tiffany’s dream was one he eagerly wished to be part of.

With a sigh, he turned to his book. One last appointment for the day—just moments away, in fact. It promised to be interesting: a woman of noble birth, from an eastern European duchy, or fiefdom, or the Lord knew what—territorial wars broke out there so often, and countries changed names so frequently, Kunz had no interest in keeping up with it all. Of course, such places were good at spawning fraudulent princesses and counts, eager to sell their equally imitation gems of paste or inferior stone. However, Kunz had a capable, discreet assistant named Gruber who, in addition to keeping his schedule, acted as a gatekeeper—or perhaps gold panner was a more apt metaphor, sieving nuggets from ordinary mud. Gruber had recommended he see this woman, pronouncing her to be the genuine article, although a bit of a mystery. He’d even gone so far as to say that he thought Kunz would find her “remarkably interesting.” Coming from the phlegmatic Gruber, this was a favorable introduction indeed. Given that—and given the lady was offering fine diamonds, among other gems—Kunz had made the appointment for one o’clock: any later, and the quality of daylight coming in the north windows would be insufficiently white for accurate evaluation.

As if summoned by his thoughts, Gruber gave his distinctive knock on the rippled glass front of his office door. “The lady is here, sir.”

“Please show her in,” said Kunz.

Gruber opened the door, and after a few moments a woman stepped into the office. Immediately, Kunz stood up—compelled by instinct more than courtesy. Her overall appearance was striking. She was of average height, slender, with a fur wrap across her shoulders, of which Gruber relieved her. Beneath, she wore a stylish dress of pink silk—that year’s color—with basque bodice sleeves edged in Mechlin lace. Despite the exquisite fit and style of the dress, it was unlike most Kunz saw passing in and out of Tiffany’s. It had no bustle and showed rather more of the woman’s figure than was customary. Overall, it was a little . . . daring might be too strong a word, but certainly more commonly seen in the salons of Paris than New York. She was a very beautiful woman.

Gruber cleared his throat. “Her Grace, the Duchess of Inow . . . Inow . . .”

“Inowroclaw,” the woman finished for him. She had a low but pleasantly modulated voice.

Kunz stepped around his desk and pulled out an overstuffed chair. “Please, Your Grace. Be my guest.”

She thanked him, came forward, and took a seat with a movement that managed to be both demure and lithe. Gruber closed the door, then quietly took a seat beside it. In addition to being Kunz’s secretary and gatekeeper, he was also his bodyguard, with pistol at the ready should anyone be of a mind to attempt a robbery. Kunz himself carried a two-shot derringer in his coat pocket; it was almost a requirement of working at the Palace of Jewels.

Kunz offered her refreshment—which she declined—and returned to his place behind the desk. He smiled and engaged in a few pleasantries, which also served as a subtle test of authenticity. The woman spoke very good English, with just a trace of accent, and there was nothing in her manner, bearing, or behavior to suggest she was not nobility. And yet, there were certain irregularities that gave him pause. She lacked the usual retinue. Her address was that of a hotel—admittedly the finest in the city—and Gruber suspected she had employed an alias in taking those rooms. All this might require further investigation. Of course, the greatest proof of all would lie with the remarkable jewels she claimed to have on her person.

Now he smiled again, nodded, and placed his hands palm down on the desk. “I understand, Your Grace, that you have in your possession certain gemstones you are interested in proffering to us.”

The woman inclined her head.

“Very good. This being the case, I wonder if you’d be so kind as to describe their background, and how they came to be in your possession.”

There was a pause. This moment was often awkward.

“You understand,” he continued, “that as the preeminent purveyor of gemstones, we are required to take the most complete measures to ensure the quality and provenance of what we sell—and thus, what we buy.”

“I understand,” the duchess replied. “And I shall be happy to grant your request to the best of my ability. However, I would like a favor in return: to speak to you in confidence, which should not only satisfy your curiosity, but also help assure the safety of my person.”

Kunz considered this a moment, then nodded discreetly to Gruber, indicating he should leave. It was certainly proper to be alone with this woman in a place of business. As for her motives, what devilry could she hope to accomplish: leap upon him, perhaps, a dagger gleaming in her hand? Preposterous: this was New York of the 1880s, not some penny dreadful. Nevertheless, he pressed his right elbow against his side as Gruber left, confirming the presence of his derringer.

Kunz caught his breath involuntarily when his eyes met the noblewoman’s: a most unusual shade of violet, and with a depth that gave an indelible impression of intelligence, experience, and self-confidence. This was a woman who had seen more than her age would imply.

“I will tell you my story,” she said. “I must ask you to keep this in the strictest confidence, because by telling you this I, quite literally, place my life in your hands. And I do it only so that, when you see the gemstones, you will understand.”

When she paused, Kunz gestured for her to continue. “Please, milady.”

“My name is Katalyn,” she began. “I come most recently from the former Principality of Transylvania, where my family was in hiding, but my ancestral home is the duchy of Inowroclaw in Galicia. I am of the house of Piast, and trace my lineage back to Casimir IV, Duke of Pomerania. He died, supposedly childless, in 1377 whilst in battle against Wladyslaw the White, and was succeeded by Wladislaus II, who was excommunicated in 1380—apparently, the last duke of Inowroclaw. However, unbeknownst to the territory-hungry Wladislaus, Casimir had a son—Casimir V—who, in return for aiding Louis I of Hungary during the turbulence that followed Wladislaus’s death, was allowed to claim his rightful duchy, lands, and jewels. Louis demanded unwavering fealty, and my family survived and gained wealth by keeping faith with our kings and valuing loyalty over ambition: a băga mâna în foc pentru cineva. However, this tradition was interrupted when the territory was annexed to Prussia in 1772. My ancestor, then duke of Inowroclaw, fled to Transylvania. Unfortunately, unrest followed: my grandfather died in 1848 during the Hungarian Revolution, and my father in the Ausgleich of the Seven Weeks’ War, thirteen years ago. Only my mother and I remained, the last of the once-proud duchy of Inowroclaw. Our title remained intact—transferred down from my father through the female line—as did our considerable fortune. However, when my mother died last year, my existence became known to certain other members of the old house of Piast, a line stemming from the adopted son of Boleslaw V the Chaste. If I were to die without heir, their line would inherit my title and my wealth.” She paused. “I knew that, if I stayed in Transylvania, my life would not be worth a guilder. And so after my mother’s death, I secretly left Europe, traveling alone and under an assumed name. My household, with all my make my existence, and my birthright, known.” possessions, were to follow me to America six months later—at which time I would.

Now she fell silent, having apparently concluded her tale.

“And have those six months passed?” Kunz asked. He had gotten totally lost in this tangle of titles and events.

She nodded.

“May I be so bold as to ask: why this need for secrecy?”

“Because my eight servants, along with all my household goods and family possessions, sailed from Liverpool earlier this month . . . on the SS City of London. It took much of my fortune to the bottom, with the exception of my jewels.”

It took a moment for Kunz to make the connection: a passenger steamship of that name, he remembered, had vanished a few weeks ago while en route to New York. Forty-one souls had perished.

“Dear God,” he murmured. “I’m so sorry.”

Instead of replying, the young duchess reached into a large handbag, took out a soiled leather envelope, and handed it across the desk. Just as wordlessly, Kunz took it, opened it, and withdrew a folded piece of parchment from within. He laid it on his desk, then unfolded it with great care.

He had seen any number of similar letters patent, real and forged. Across its top were three crests, illuminated, with heavy gilt shading, now as crazed as ancient porcelain. The rest of the document was in black ink, beginning with the words Louis Király Nevében in large calligraphic letters of the Roman Rustic style. At the bottom was a tricolored ribbon, attached with a large wax seal, itself cracked across the middle. Kunz examined the parchment, the crests, and the wax, employing a powerful magnifying glass that he took from his desk—after securing the permission of the duchess to take such a liberty. Although he didn’t understand a word of what he assumed was Hungarian, or perhaps Romanian, he was expert enough in patents of nobility to have no doubt this was genuine. Any qualms Kunz had harbored about this lady, her history, or the provenance of her family treasures were now satisfied.

He folded the document carefully and replaced it in the envelope, which he handed to the duchess. “Thank you, milady. With your permission, we shall continue?”

“I wait upon your pleasure,” came the reply. “I understand that, in these matters, you speak for Tiffany and Company. For reasons I hope are obvious, I require a line of credit from a banking house as soon as possible to cover my expenses. Assuming that we come to terms on the gemstones, I would ask you to provide me with a letter of credit, drawn against Tiffany’s, made out to the Wall Street branch of the Bank of New York, effective today. That will serve as partial payment. No doubt you or Mr. Tiffany will wish to bring in your firm’s personal banker to complete the transfer of the full sum; we can also draw up the legal paperwork to set a date for this, convenient to both you and myself.”

While Kunz understood the first stipulation, the second left him amused. Being a foreigner, she evidently didn’t know that Tiffany’s, the city’s greatest jeweler, had in its basement vault many thousands in ready cash, sufficient, he was sure, to cover the cost of her gemstones.

“I believe you may rest easy, milady,” he replied. “No doubt we can reach an agreement on disbursements—if our, ah, appraisal merits such a step—without difficulty.”

The woman nodded.

“In that case, shall we proceed? I hope you’ll understand that bright natural light is required.”

“I understand,” the duchess replied.

Kunz called out to Gruber, who came back, locked the door behind him, raised the window blinds to their highest extent, then took up his earlier position. Putting the magnifying glass to one side, Kunz opened his desk again and brought out a variety of tools, a beaker of mineral oil, a loupe, and two large squares of the finest black felt, which he laid next to each other on the center of his desktop. Then, pulling on a pair of fine white gloves and smoothing the lapels of his vest, he turned to the woman sitting across from him.

“Your Grace,” he said with a deferential nod. “Shall we begin?”

The duchess reached into her bag with a gloved hand. Kunz and Gruber exchanged glances. Despite the hundreds, if not thousands of times he’d gone through this exercise before, it was a moment that, for Kunz, never got old.

“I shall tell you what I know of each stone,” she said, taking out a small satin bag closed with a thread of the thinnest gold.

Kunz nodded his understanding, eyes on the satin bag, which the woman now handed to him. Carefully, he undid the gold thread with his white-gloved fingers and eased the stone within onto a piece of felt.

He had made it a rule never to display any emotion, or even facial expressions, at moments such as these, and he did not break that rule now. Nevertheless, he felt disappointed. On the felt lay a good-size emerald of an octagonal, step-cut shape. It was a pastel green, to be sure—but not the darker, almost seaweed shade frequently found among the best stones. Rather, it was of a light-chartreuse hue: lovely, but not of the most desirable saturation. Somehow, he had expected better.

“This stone went by the Greek name of Elysion,” the woman told him. “I believe that is rendered in English as ‘Elysian Fields.’ It came originally from New Granada—I should say, the United States of Colombia.”

Kunz murmured his understanding while he fixed the jeweler’s loupe to one eye, raised the stone gently between a pair of padded forceps, and examined it closely, turning it this way and that in the light. Most emeralds, especially larger emeralds, had inclusions, but this stone was almost free of imperfections.

He was all too aware that the field of gemology, always turbulent, was currently in a particular state of flux. The rules for grading gems—their clarity, color, and particularly size—were given different terms by proponents of this theory or that, and were proving slow to stabilize. Just three years earlier, the Syndical Chamber, a most influential group of Parisian jewelers, had standardized on the proposed “international carat” of 205 milligrams. Kunz preferred a metric carat of 200 milligrams—a fifth of a gram precisely—and used it in his personal evaluations. Of course, anything was better than the days when carat size had been determined by weighing gemstones against the seeds of a carob tree. He estimated this stone to be about 1900 points, and weighing confirmed this approximation: 18.9 carats.

After several minutes, Kunz returned the stone to the felt. He knew that emeralds of this size were rarely flawless—and, if a colored stone displayed no visible inclusions to the naked eye, it would be considered eye-flawless. But this was not such a stone; its tiny flaws were just visible to the eye, and more so under magnification. In clarity and color, it was nevertheless a fine specimen, certainly deserving of a spot in Tiffany’s primary display case.

He cleared his throat. “This is a most beautiful emerald, milady. The hue is lovely. Only in its transparency is it of the second water.” He sat back. “We would be willing to pay a very good price indeed. As much as $3,500, in fact.”

It had been several weeks since he’d offered this much money for a stone, and he waited for the gratifying display of delight from his client. He was quickly disappointed.

“Sir,” the woman replied, “if you are implying that the stone is essentially byewater, I would with all respect have to disagree. Its diaphaneity is obvious, and I would ask you to please take another look, particularly in regard to how the proportion and cut of the stone enhances the reflection and refraction of light.”

Kunz raised the emerald again, not so much to examine it as to hide any sign of embarrassment. This duchess knew something about gemstones—at least, the one he was now examining. Diaphaneity: while the use of this term was more common to mineralogists than gemologists, it was apt, as was the rest of what she had said. And her inference that grading a gem by first, second, or third “water” was obsolete hit him in a most tender spot.

“Of course,” the woman said, intruding on his thoughts, “you are the expert, not I. And in the end, experts will be the judges. It was, and is, my hope that I could conduct all my business here with you, rather than risking the time and exposure required to visit those who do business on Maiden Lane.”

This reference to what was then known as Diamond Row was a threat, although a politely worded one. Kunz, too, would rather transact this lady’s business—and he was increasingly curious to see what else might be in her handbag.

She had not held out her hand to request the stone be returned.

“You are quite right,” he said, returning the emerald to the felt. “I believe on closer inspection that we might be able to raise our offer to $4,500.”

“It was my grandmother’s favorite stone. I would be willing to part with it for no less than six thousand.”

“We, ah, will have to think about that,” Kunz said after a moment. It all depended on what was in the rest of that handbag. He replaced the emerald in its satin pouch and put it aside. “May we see the next gemstone, milady?”

The woman handed a second pouch to Kunz. He opened it and eased the stone out—and found himself staring at an amazing specimen of red diamond—the rarest color on earth. Because truly “fancy” diamonds—diamonds with color—were so uncommon, intensity was more important than clarity. This specimen had been cut in an unusual triangular brilliant type that he’d never seen before, but that had the effect of bringing forward the red hue perfectly.

“That is the Napnyugta,” the woman told him. “The Sunset Diamond. It was presented to my grandfather by the king for his personal valor in the opening days of the Hungarian Revolution.”

Kunz barely heard. He was still staring at the diamond. He had seen very few red diamonds in his career, and certainly none this large—he estimated it at 25 carats, or perhaps even more.

Once again, he raised the loupe to his eye and peered into its depths. Internally flawless, with just the slightest bit of feathering. There was no red diamond in the world as large or as perfect as this. It took a moment for him to find his voice.

“A most beautiful diamond, milady,” he said.

“Thank you.”

What was it worth? The lady was waiting. This was a stone that he simply could not let get away.

“I would be content, sir, with $100,000,” the duchess said.

Kunz swallowed. He had never paid so much for a stone. “Would you consider seventy five?”

“No, thank you, I would not.”

Kunz put the stone back in its pouch and handed it to Gruber. “We will take it at your price, milady.”

A new satin bag was opened. And out came the next stone: a deep violet cabochon sapphire that sported twinned stars—asterisms—forming a total of twelve points instead of the usual six. Even at a glance, Kunz could tell it was the equal of the Midnight Star at the American Museum.

“It is from Mogok, Burma,” said the duchess, as he examined it with the loupe.

Kunz decided he’d better state his price before she did. “We can offer $40,000 for this stone, milady.”

“Fifty thousand—with the emerald.”

“Absolutely.”

They went back into their pouches and were turned over to Gruber.

Kunz turned to her for the next stone, but found she was simply looking back at him, hands atop her bag. “These next—and last—two stones are of particular value. I mean as . . . world treasures.” She seemed to be struggling with some kind of emotional difficulty.

“I understand, Your Grace.” World treasures? He found his heart accelerating.

“They are inseparable from my family history, and thus of infinite value to me. If your firm does not have the resources to purchase them, I . . . ” She paused to collect herself. “I will understand. I am not sure I have the heart to part with them.”

And with this, she reached into her handbag, withdrew another silk pouch, and offered it to Kunz.

He took it very gently from her hand. What could she mean by Tiffany’s not having the resources?

He tipped the bag and the stone rolled out. He froze.

There is a moment in every jeweler’s life when they see the one gem that represents a divine ideal. In that moment, Kunz knew for sure that, as long as he lived, he would never again see a diamond as beautiful as the one that lay before him now. It was the distillation of perfection.

Gently, so gently, he picked it up with his jeweler’s tweezers and—trying to keep his hands from trembling—fixed the loupe to his eye and held the gem up to the light. He turned it this way and that, examining it not only face-down—normally the only way to determine the body color through a colorless diamond—but from across its table and underneath, from the culet as well.

“The stone has been in my family for centuries,” the duchess told him. “It is called Athena’s Tear, because only the eye of a god could produce something so perfect. Beyond that, little is known. Supposedly it came from Burma during the chaos following the fall of the Pagan Empire. I have heard that ten thousand Buddhist temples were sacked in that time.”

Kunz nodded, but barely heard. He put down the stone only long enough to scribble a note and hand it to Gruber, who immediately left the office. Then Kunz picked up the stone again.

It was large—not as large as the Tiffany Diamond—but it was perfect. Absolutely perfect and infinitely colorless, glittering like ice with a heart of fire. He had no idea how large it had been as a rough stone, but the cut—always the primary factor in a diamond’s quality—was a paradigm of symmetry, with a girdle that was not too thick and a ratio chosen to bring out its incredible, scintillating brilliance. But more than that, it was flawless. Utterly, completely flawless: under the loupe, he could detect not even the slightest sign of crystals, clouds, knots, or cavities. In his short but highly active career, Kunz had never seen a stone as perfect.

For centuries, diamonds of more than a dozen carats without inclusion were known as paragons. This diamond was, without any doubt, a paragon. A paragon of close to 100 carats.

At that moment, Gruber returned, slightly out of breath, with a reply to the message he’d sent. Quickly, Kunz read it over, then he turned to the lady. “Your Grace,” he said, almost forgetting to return the gemstone to its enclosure while he spoke, “would you please excuse me for a minute? I would like to bring down Mr. Tiffany. May we take him into your confidence?”

“Of course.”

Charles Lewis Tiffany’s office was two floors above, at the north corner like Kunz’s; not much larger but far more sumptuous. The man was sitting behind his desk, wearing his usual uniform of charcoal frock coat, black vest, brushed cotton trousers, high collar, and a tiepin featuring his favorite pearl. He rose when he saw the look on Kunz’s face.

“George, are you ill?” he asked.

“I should like you to come down and view a gemstone,” said Kunz.

A moment later, Kunz was standing beside Gruber, while Tiffany himself took the chair at the gemologist’s desk. He examined Athena’s Tear for a long time, stretching into minutes. When he was done, Kunz quickly summarized the history of the duchess and her gems, showed him the patent of nobility and the gems he had just purchased.

Tiffany was silent again, his brow furrowed, head slightly bowed. And then he raised it: “Your Grace, Tiffany’s is prepared to offer you $300,000 for this diamond. I might just mention that is the largest sum paid to date for any gemstone.”

The duchess returned his look with a cool expression. “Let us defer negotiations on the final price until you see my last stone.”

“Of course, milady,” said Tiffany.

“This one is dearest to me and my bloodline.” She turned toward Kurz. “I almost hope you cannot acquire it . . . Parting with it would be like a small death to me.”

Hearing this, Tiffany looked at Kurz. Then he turned to Gruber. “Get Mr. Thompson, please. Bring him here: we will need his services shortly.”

Once again, Gruber left—this time, to fetch the founder of Chase National Bank, whose office was nearby.

There was a brief, fraught silence. Tiffany cleared his throat. “If you would care to show us the stone, milady, we are most anxious to see it.”

The woman gave a faint smile and reached into her handbag.

Kunz watched, back to the wall, as his employer took the satin pouch she removed, hefted it in his hand—and opened it. He was secretly glad the firm’s owner was now in charge of the proceedings. He felt dazed, spent.

At first, nothing emerged from the pouch. Tiffany gently tapped the satin, as if to urge forward a timid creature. Suddenly, with a flash of yellow, the gem appeared, almost tumbling out under its own weight.

There was a moment of stasis. And then, almost in unison, Tiffany and Kunz reflexively uttered the same expression of amazement as they both recognized it.

Of course, neither had seen the gemstone before. Nobody living had seen it—not in many hundreds of years. Most gemologists had dismissed it as myth. Yet there it was, on Kunz’s desk, flashing as if challenging the sun’s own brilliance: deep yellow, with a unique orange inclusion at its center.

Kunz found his voice first. “Is that . . . ” he began. “Is that the Sol Gelida?”

“My family knew it as the Novotney Terra. But, yes, even when the sovereign Louis I gave it to my ancestor Casimir V, half a millennium ago, it had already acquired the sobriquet of Frozen Sun.”

No picture of the gem existed, Kunz knew, but the enraptured descriptions of the ancients made it unmistakable.

She continued. “For obvious reasons, this was my family’s most prized gem. We were told it was mined in Muscovy, then made its way through a dozen owners, conquerors, thieves, and murderers with the Golden Horde into Lithuania.”

Kunz, a purist, had always preferred colorless diamonds, but he could see that Tiffany, with his weakness for fancy diamonds, was fixated by the Sol Gelida. There was an almost unearthly yellow glow emanating from the stone, deeper and richer than even the Tiffany Diamond, with a cloudy whirl of deep sunset orange in the center. The mythic status of this stone meant there could be no encumbrances to its sale. In addition to everything else, it was remarkably large; perhaps 160 carats. Kunz could not quite bring himself to look at it through the loupe, at least not yet: he was overwhelmed by the beauty of perfection.

A knock came on the door and Gruber returned with Tiffany & Company’s head banker in tow. The banker nodded a greeting and then looked at the noblewoman, waiting for an introduction.

“Her Grace, the Duchess of . . . Inow . . . Inor . . . Ironclaw,” Gruber said.

“Inowroclaw,” Kunz corrected, glaring at his assistant.

The woman laughed mildly. “Please,” she said. “I find ‘Ironclaw’ quite satisfactory. In fact, I think that is what I shall call myself in America from now on: the Duchess of Ironclaw. The other is too hard to pronounce.”

And half an hour later—once a price of $1 million had been agreed upon for the Sol Gelida, the Frozen Sun—the Duchess of Ironclaw left the store, the jewels locked safely in Tiffany’s vault and a letter of credit for a most remarkable sum tucked in her handbag.

***

He’d like to speak with you. In the library.”

Proctor, staring moodily into a cup of black coffee in the back kitchen of the mansion on Riverside Drive, did not immediately realize this statement was directed at him. After a moment, he looked up to see Mrs. Trask staring in his direction.

“Me?” Proctor said. The question sounded stupid even as he asked it, but somehow he needed confirmation.

Since his employer had returned from Savannah, he had not spoken once to Proctor: his driver, bodyguard, and Keeper of Particular Secrets. A few others had passed in and out of the house—doctors or scientists, a two-star general, and another person who stood out because he was so utterly banal in appearance Proctor figured he must be an undercover agent of some kind—but still Pendergast had not spoken with him.

Proctor considered that if he had feelings to be hurt, they would be. Fortunately, he did not.

Two days ago, Pendergast had suddenly arrived, without Constance. He had deactivated the security system and walked in, leaving his suitcases in the refectory. He had glided up the stairs and locked himself in his private chambers almost before Proctor knew he was in the house. Since then, Mrs. Trask had seen him several times—she’d served him spartan meals in the library, along with afternoon tea—but whenever she entered his private chambers, there’d been something in her expression that told Proctor she knew as little as he did . . . and warned him not to make any inquiries.

This late-evening summons, therefore, had come as a surprise. Proctor stood up, smoothed his jacket, drained his coffee, and made his way toward the front rooms of the mansion.

He arrived at the marble reception hall and the double doors leading into the library. He paused before the doors to practice some box breathing. Strange he should feel more anxious now than when slipping into the bedroom of a snoring dictator armed only with a garrote, or while being ambushed by enfilading fire in Yemen.

He rapped on the door.

“Come in,” came the familiar voice. Proctor entered the library and closed the doors behind him.

Agent Pendergast was standing by the tall windows at the far end of the room, hands behind his back. He looked exactly as if he was taking in the view, which of course was impossible, since the library’s shutters were, as usual, closed.

“Ah, Proctor,” he said. “Please join me.” And he indicated the wing chair on one side of the fireplace.

This was a most unusual request. But then, everything had taken on a touch of unreality in the last few days, and Proctor saw no reason to question his employer. He came forward and sat down. As he did so, he noticed the library appeared unused: there were no piles of books or old papers spread about as was often the case, and the polished wood surfaces were dust-free and gleaming. Also, unusually, no fire flickered in the grate. The harpsichord sitting in a far corner—its painted lid closed—caught his eye, reminding him of Constance’s absence.

Pendergast took a seat in the chair opposite him. “I apologize, old friend, for not greeting you earlier,” he said. “I’m not myself.”

“Unnecessary, sir.” Proctor took the opportunity to observe Pendergast carefully. The man was paler than usual, and his movements indicated to Proctor’s keen eye that he was recovering from an injury to his left shoulder. Most startling were his eyes, which stared out at the world with a kind of desperate ferocity that belied his easy, courtly manner. He was, indeed, not his normal self.

But Proctor prided himself on his lack of imagination, and he knew Pendergast would notice signs of curiosity, so he was careful to maintain an impassive expression.

“I’m afraid it is necessary,” Pendergast replied. “Especially since I’m going to be asking a lot of you in the coming days.”

“I’ll assist however I can, sir.”

“I know that. Just as I know I can rely on your complete discretion. I have a project for you of the greatest importance—and delicacy.”

He nodded.

“Naturally, money won’t be an issue; spend what you need. Nobody is to know who you are, whom you work for, what you are doing, or why you’re doing it. You will need to devise a cover for your activities. What that is, I will leave up to you.”

Proctor nodded again.

“You know, of course, the former ice room in the basement? The one lined with zinc?”

“Certainly.”

“What is its current condition?”

“I believe it’s empty.”

“Excellent. Please make sure it is not only empty, but immaculately clean.”

“Yes, sir.”

“Tomorrow you will be going to Savannah. As you’ve heard, the city was recently attacked.”

“So I understand.” The disaster had been all over the news, but with no clarity as to what had happened. Proctor knew Pendergast had been involved, one way or another, but exactly how was equally murky.

“I want you to retrieve a machine and bring it back here.” Pendergast indicated some rolled-up blueprints on the table between them. “Here are the relevant diagrams. It is in the basement of a hotel, in a hidden room, and it is badly damaged. Comprehensiveness is critical—one missing chip, one overlooked transistor, could be catastrophic.” Pendergast fixed Proctor with eyes that pinned him to the sofa. “How do you read, Chief Warrant Officer?”

“Your signal is five by five, sir.”

“Very good. Then let us proceed: we have a great deal to cover.”

Pendergast held Proctor’s eyes a moment longer before turning his attention to the closest blueprint, which he now unrolled on the table and secured with glass ornaments. And then he began to speak in a low but rapid voice.

***

May 26

Friday

Sir?”

Pendergast—who was sitting in an armchair, staring at the fireplace, still cold and dark—roused himself and looked toward Proctor, standing in the doorway.

“It’s done.”

“Excellent.” Pendergast rose from the chair and turned to face his majordomo. “Lead the way.”

He followed Proctor out of the library, through the echoing and vaulted reception hall with its cabinets of wonders, to a door that led into the private areas of the house. The two moved down the darkened passage beyond to another door, which Proctor unlocked. They descended a staircase into one of the stone passageways that honeycombed the mansion’s basement. At length they stopped at a stout door in a section of the cellar that had fallen into desuetude. A keypad and scanning device had been installed in place of a lock, and they gleamed anachronistically against the stonework of the wall. Proctor handed Pendergast a piece of paper with the combination. Pendergast tapped in the sequence of numbers, and the door sprang open.

Beyond lay what, many years before, had been the mansion’s large ice room, its walls insulated with cork and lined in zinc. Pendergast felt for the light switch and snapped it on. He caught his breath at the sight: the empty space beyond had been transformed.

It was now, in every detail, a simulacrum of the basement room in Savannah’s Chandler House—a scorched hulk, as it had looked the last time he laid eyes on it, shortly after Constance left both him and the twenty-first century behind. Proctor had brought back every piece and reassembled it exactly: the gears, wheels, and belts blackened with soot, the melted wands of stainless steel and copper, the burnt cables and broken monitors. In the center was a large control knob, still twisted clockwise to its uttermost setting, just as Constance had left it when she undertook her final journey.

But it was not this alone that so powerfully affected Pendergast. It was the meticulous level of detail in recreating the machine’s wreckage, even to the bolts and clips scattered about the floor, sprung free by the machine’s brutal shaking.

“Thank you, my friend,” he managed to say. “This is . . . perfect.”

Proctor nodded. Nothing else needed to be said: the vast amount of logistics, secrecy, and effort involved in this mission spoke to the great loyalty and respect he had for his employer—a feeling that was reciprocated in full.

“If there’s nothing further you need for the moment,” Proctor said, “I’ll take my leave.”

Pendergast extended his hand, grasped Proctor’s for a moment, then let it fall away. He heard the heavy door whisper shut. The footfalls faded in the passage. Still he remained, leaning against the wall, as he surveyed the room.

Although the basement space of the Savannah hotel had been slightly larger, Proctor had carefully compensated, placing everything in proportions so exact even an architect would have been impressed. Everything from the Chandler House room was there, down to the old-fashioned electric light switch and the dusty chunks of rubble. All that was missing were the dead husks of the peculiar insects that had lain scattered on the floor, and the gaping hole in one wall.

Pendergast walked to the worktable with its notebooks. Like everything else, it was coated in dust—save for at one place, where a rectangle of its surface was clear.

Pendergast reached into his pocket, took out an unmarked envelope, and placed it upon the table with a hand that trembled. It fit the dust-free section of the table perfectly. He plucked it up again and—despite himself—opened the envelope and read, one more time, the handwritten note within.

I am going back to save my sister, Mary. I belong with her, anyway. This machine has given me that opportunity—and Miss Frost herself made it clear why I must take it. In her, I see my own lonely, loveless future. It is anything but pretty. And so I will return to my past—the destiny I was meant to have. I will make of it what I can—what I must. If I can’t have you on my terms, I can’t have you at all.

Goodbye, Aloysius. Thank you for everything—most particularly for not coming after me, even were it possible. That I could not endure; I’m sure you comprehend my meaning.

I love you.

Constance

Pendergast refolded the note, placed it back in the envelope, then set it down carefully within its dust shadow.

He turned to the ruin of the machine, approaching it slowly. Coming close, he reached out a hand—then drew it back with a reaction little short of galvanic. He stood, motionless, for a long time, staring at the device. And then, deliberately, he knelt before it, placing his elbows on the soot-darkened surface beside the keyboard, and let his forehead rest gently on his intertwined fingers.

There, in the deep and thoughtful silence of the basement, he remained, lips moving silently. He might have been praying, or meditating—or engaging in some secret, internal dialogue. Only three people on earth knew him well enough to hazard a guess: one was dead; another missing; and the third was now—in time, if not in distance—impossibly far away.