Cornflake chicken sliders with gochujang mayonnaise

(serves 4)

Once you’ve tried the crunch and flavour of cornflake-coated chicken, you might never go back to breadcrumbs! And to take the crunch factor up to the next level, I dip the buns into a combination of crispy fried onions and roasted peanuts. It looks and tastes great, but you can leave this step out if you are in a hurry. The gochujang (Korean chilli sauce) is also optional, but I really love the kick.

INGREDIENTS

65g (2 cups) cornflakes

2 skinless chicken breasts

3 eggs

4 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour

Vegetable oil, for frying

1/2 cucumber

2 spring onions (scallions)

Small handful of coriander (cilantro) leaves

2 tbsp fish sauce

Zest and juice of 1 lime

100g (2/3 cup) roasted peanuts, crushed (optional)

3 heaped tbsp crispy fried onions (optional)

4 brioche burger buns

4 Little Gem lettuce leaves

Sea salt

For the gochujang mayonnaise

2 tbsp gochujang chilli sauce

3 tbsp mayonnaise

Zest and juice of 1

DIRECTIONS

1. Start by making the gochujang mayonnaise: put all the ingredients for it into a bowl and mix together until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

2. Crush the cornflakes in a bowl until they are just bigger than breadcrumbs.

3. Slice the chicken breasts in half horizontally so you have four thin pieces of chicken.

4. Crack the eggs into a wide, shallow bowl and beat with a fork. Put the flour into a similar bowl and season with a little salt. Put the crushed cornflakes into a third bowl. Dip the chicken first into the seasoned flour, then the egg and finally the cornflakes.

5. Place a large frying pan (skillet) over a medium–high heat and pour in a 2cm (3/4 inch) depth of oil. When hot, add the chicken pieces and cook for 2 minutes on each side. Drain on kitchen paper (paper towel).

6. Slice the cucumber into ribbons using a speed peeler, and roughly chop the spring onions. Place in a bowl with the coriander leaves, fish sauce, lime zest and juice and toss together.

7. If using the crushed peanuts and crispy fried onions, combine them in a bowl.

8. Split the buns in half and lay them out. Spoon a dollop of the gochujang mayonnaise onto the bottom halves and spread a little on the outside of the tops. Dip the tops into the peanut mixture (if using).

9. Put the lettuce leaves on top of the mayonnaise inside the buns, followed by some of the cucumber salad and the crispy chicken. Put the bun lids on top before serving.

Ramsay in 10 Packed with recipes that are max 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, RAMSAY IN 10 is your new everyday cookbook.



In Ramsay in 10, superstar chef, Gordon Ramsay, returns with 100 new and delicious recipes inspired by his YouTube series watched by millions across the globe – you’ll be challenged to get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook incredible, flavorsome dishes in just ten minutes.



Whether you need something super quick to assemble, like his Microwave Sticky Toffee Pudding, or you’re looking to impress the whole family, with a tasty One Pan Pumpkin Pasta or some Chicken Souvlaki – these are recipes guaranteed to become instant classics and with each time you cook, you'll get faster and faster with Gordon's shortcuts to speed up your cooking, reduce your prep times and get the very best from simple, fresh ingredients.



'When I'm shooting Ramsay in 10, I'm genuinely full of excitement and energy because I get to show everyone how to really cook with confidence. It doesn't matter if it takes you 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even 15 minutes, to me, it's about sharing my 25 years’ of knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience, to make everyone feel like better, happier cooks.' -- Gordon Ramsay



This is fine food at its fastest and fast food at its finest.

