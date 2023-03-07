Excerpt of SUNSET EMPIRE by Josh Weiss

CHAPTER 21

“Debbie, do you mind?”

She’d been toggling with the Continental’s radio dial for the last twenty minutes, trying to find a station she liked. The intermittent static was giving Baker a headache.

“Come on,” said Debbie petulantly. “You’re no fu—ooo . . . ” Elvis Presley’s “(Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such as I” came over the speakers. She sat back in her seat. “You listen to Elvis? He’s absolutely dreamy.”

“Yeah, I guess,” replied Baker, who was smoking a Kool against his better judgment. Cigarettes probably wouldn’t help his little coughing-up-blood problem. “Where did you say we’re headed again?”

“Parthenia Street in Panorama City.”

“What’s the address?”

“Uh,” said Debbie, now finicking with her hair in the rearview mirror. “Not sure, but I’ll know it when I see it. Can I get one of those?”

He handed her the box of Kools and the pack of matches he’d taken from the Chateau Marmont lobby. The origin of the matches was not lost on Miss Milner. “Ooo,” she cooed again. “Fancy. I haven’t been at a hotel in a looooong time. Not since I got to Los Angeles anyway. I’m from a small town in New Jersey right outside Philly. Can you believe it?”

Baker let Debbie drone on, often throwing in a vapid “that’s nice” or “uh-huh” whenever the young prostitute stopped to draw breath. After an extra fifteen minutes, Debbie let out a shriek of delight and pointed her finger to a nondescript ranch house with an overgrown lawn of scrub oak, California lilac, and miniature palm trees.

“This is the place!”

“You sure?” Baker asked, trying to discern any movement from within the dead-looking front windows. “Doesn’t look like much of a film set to me.”

“Course it is. We don’t have all the money in the world like the government does. Gotta make do with what we got. Most crew members offer up their houses for the shoots and we rotate to keep the Hueys on their toes. But I know this place is Darryl’s favorite ’cause it doesn’t draw a lot of attention.”

“If you’re sure . . .”

He parked several blocks away and the two of them got out of the car. Debbie shivered from the cold. Baker took off his suit jacket and offered it to her, which she accepted gratefully. While Debbie slipped it on, the sleeves drooping well below her hands, he slipped a phenobarbital tablet under his tongue.

They strolled up the weed-infested pathway. Baker noticed a number of earthworms wriggling between the red-brick tiles. The Los Angeles ground, usually so parched by the heat, was saturated enough to force the worms to seek out oxygen before they drowned.

“Okay,” Debbie said quietly once they had reached the front door. She curled her fingers and rapped her knuckles in strange succession. At once, a small rectangular recess in the door slid open and a pair of probing brown eyes stared out at them.

“Deb?” came a muffled voice from within. “What are you doing here? You’re not on the call sheet today.”

“I know that, Eddie,” replied Debbie, now businesslike. “But I’ve got some really, really bad news for Darryl. May we come in?”

“We?”

“I’ll explain in a sec. Just open the door, please.”

“You’re lucky, Deb. We’re in between shots right now. Rod and Herb are having another one of their famous script disagreements. If I had a dollar . . .”

Eddie’s eyes flicked over to Baker for a moment and the recess slid back into place. Next came the sounds of bolts, chains, and locks being undone and the door swung inward. A tall and slightly stooped balding man with an unshapely nose and a calculating gaze stood in the doorway. Despite some pudginess and a shocking mane of white hair, Eddie gave off a powerful aura that immediately told Baker this was not someone to fuck with.

Debbie smiled and flung herself into his arms. “Eddie dear, so great to see you. This is Morris Baker. He’s a private investigator. Morris, this is Eddie Mannix. He’s head of security for our little underground studio. Did you get a problem? Eddie is the guy you call to fix it.”

“How do you do? ‘Baker,’ was it?” said Mannix, sticking out a beefy hand covered in wrinkles and spider veins. He did not break eye contact. “Not a Huey, are ya?”

“I applied to be one, but my circumcised schmekel was a dead give- away,” replied Baker, not sure why he was trying to crack a joke.

Mannix’s hardened expression softened a little and he chuckled. “A Yid, eh? All right, come on in.”

He shuffled aside, allowing them to cross the threshold into the merciful warmth of the house. Mannix closed the door and began to lock it.

Baker noticed a cane clutched in the man’s right hand. Debbie must have seen him staring because she whispered, “Eddie’s got a bad ticker. Just don’t bring it up with him. Not unless you want your lights knocked out. Thinks he’s Superman or something.”

“So,” Mannix said after sliding the last heavy bolt back into place, “what’s this dire news you two soothsayers have come to deliver?”

“Liz is dead—murdered,” Debbie said darkly. The smile disappeared from Mannix’s mug.

“Our Liz? You’re kidding.”

“Wish I was, Eddie. Morris here is looking into the case, and Darryl might be able to help him find the killer.”

“You should’ve said so sooner,” said Mannix. “Darryl’s either in his office or out back playing arbiter again.”

“Thanks, Eddie.”

She and Baker began to step away when Mannix grabbed Baker’s upper arm, turned him back around. “Liz was like family to us. You find her killer because we won’t accept any failure.”

“Neither will I,” said Baker. This statement drew a nod of respect from old Mannix, who now looked his age—weary and tired. Sure enough, he sank into a nearby chair and closed his eyes, resembling an ancient tortoise settling down for a snooze. Before long, he was snoring.

“He’s really your head of security?” Baker asked as they walked into a vestibule lined with periwinkle blue carpet. Every square inch of wall was covered in foamy gray sheets of soundproofing material.

“Eddie may not look it, but he’s the best in the business,” answered Debbie. “Used to cover up all sorts of nasty stuff for the old-time studios. Abortions, affairs—you name it. He’s still got all sorts of useful contacts across town, including connections with some of the folks who were able to make the transition over to UAP. They’re loyal to Eddie . . . or scared of him.”

“Why not just stay at UAP, then? Surely they offer better job security.”

Debbie smiled. “Nudie films pay better. In here.”

She led him to a living room, whose white-and-pink couches were occupied by the strangest assortment of equipment Baker had ever seen: lights, film reels, cartridges of fresh celluloid, racks of costumes, boxes of sex toys, and lubricant dispensers. The windows were covered in heavy black blankets, which, Baker realized, was the reason he could not discern any movement from inside the house when they first arrived. The two blinding klieg bulbs keeping the room alight made the place feel stuffy.

“Wait here and make yourself comfortable,” said Debbie. “I’ll go and find Darryl.”

She left the room, and Baker sat on one of the couches—only after brushing aside a flesh-colored dildo resting on the cushions. He stayed there, legs crossed, for about five minutes, watching as harried crew members popped in every few seconds to grab this or that.

None of them paid him any mind.

The heat from the klieg lights started to become too much for the growing tightness in his chest. Loosening his tie, Baker stood up and decided to seek out a bit of fresh air.

He ventured down the cramped hall, avoiding a number of production personnel, who filed in and out of doors with makeup kits, tripods, and in one case, a palette of fake mustaches. Baker followed the sounds of friendly conversation all the way to a humble kitchen, where even more crew members chose from an assortment of muffins and beverages lining the counter.

No one gave Baker a second glance, which was fine with him. He’d just spotted a sliding door that he hoped would lead out to a back patio of some kind. Like the windows in the living room, the door was draped with a thick blanket of onyx material. He crossed the kitchen, wrenched the door open, and gasped.

The bombed-out vestiges of a city stared back at him, framed by sickly orange-and-red clouds drifting off into the infinite sky. Someone had detonated a hydrogen bomb in the backyard of this house—or at least that’s how they wanted it to appear. Baker had been on a movie set only once before, but the experience left him with an ability to discern where reality ended and make-believe began.

Looking past the phony backdrop, he now understood why this house was optimal real estate for a clandestine pornography shoot. Tall and wild hedges kept the entire area boxed off from the outside world, creating a natural soundstage.

The irradiated set dressing circled a small patch of grass next to a swimming pool clogged with shrunken leaves. Emaciated palm trees dotted the perimeter, rising high above the hedges. Strategically placed spotlights really brought the tableau to life, though the bleak illusion of a post-apocalypse was somewhat marred by the two men arguing in the middle of the staged fallout.

“Herb, you’ve bastardized my script!” shouted the younger-looking of the two, a handsome man with a head of black hair in an almost-crew-cut style. He wore a crisp blue suit and there was a cigarette dangling between his tight knuckles. “Bemis is supposed to be alone after the bomb goes off. It doesn’t make any narrative sense for a naked woman to be lying across the steps of the sex shop. We already have the main sex scene with the wife earlier in the story, which is another issue entirely, but we don’t need another one right at the end. Let the story breathe, for God’s sake!”

“Rod,” said the older man. Clearly flustered, he adjusted his thick-framed glasses and ran a hand through a mane of equally thick white hair. “Need I remind you what we’re making here? I know you want to be all high-minded with this stuff, but—”

“And what’s wrong with that?” countered Rod. “Why can’t we stimulate people’s brains as well as their loins?”

“The people who pay to watch our pictures aren’t exactly looking for a lesson in morality once they’ve cracked their nuts! Now, I’ve agreed to retain that mean-spirited ending of yours. Bemis can lose his glasses, okay? But now it’s time to let your baby go. Can we please resume shooting?”

“Mean-spirited ending?” blustered Rod, and Herb rolled his eyes as if to say, Here we go again.

“Rod,” he began, “I only meant—”

“We’ll shoot it both ways!” This from a third gentleman, who had just appeared at Baker’s side. He had severe, hawk-like eyes and an incredibly well-manicured mustache whose ends didn’t quite meet at the philtrum. Despite the newcomer’s stern cadence, he wore a kindly smile that seemed to imply he’d broken up quarrels like this many times before.

“What?” sputtered Herb.

“Just as I say,” answered the third man, who could only be Darryl Zanuck. “We’ll shoot it both ways. Your way and then Rod’s way. We’ll see which one works better in post.”

“Darryl,” Herb said, looking aghast. Rod, on the other hand, looked ecstatic. “You can’t be serious. Do you know how much money that’ll—?”

“You let me worry about that,” said Zanuck, walking over and patting Herb on the shoulder. “Let’s just get this show on the road. We’re burning daylight here.”

“Fine,” said the rankled Herb. “All right, everyone!” he shouted to the cameramen and microphone operators, who were casually chatting and smoking during the altercation. Clearly, they were also accustomed to Rod and Herb’s creative spats. “We’ll be rolling in ten. Someone please get Midge out of makeup. Randy, on your mark, please. We’ll go over your monologue once more.”

Baker watched a stubby actor in a shabby, oversized suit and comedically owlish glasses step on set. The crew member cradling the palette of fake mustaches ran over and started gluing a wispy prosthetic to Randy’s upper lip.

“Children. I’m dealing with children,” whispered Darryl, back at his side. “You must be Morris Baker.”

“Where’s Debbie?”

“I left her in my office. Thought she had enough heartache for one day. Would you like a coffee?”

“No, thanks, I’m goo—”

“Nonsense. Have a coffee with me. Steven!”

A boy of about thirteen came running over. “Yes, Mr. Zanuck?” he asked eagerly.

“Steven, would you be so kind as to grab two coffees for Mr. Baker and myself? Four creams and three sugars for me. How do you take your coffee, Morris?”

“Splash of cream, no sugar.”

“You heard the man, Steven. Now off with you.”

The boy gave a sort of half salute and ran into the house.

“You think it wise to have a kid on a set like this?” Baker asked.

Darryl laughed and said, “Didn’t have much of a choice, did I? That kid somehow got a bead on our erratic shooting schedule and snuck onto set one day. Took me about a little over a week to notice he didn’t belong! Steven’s pretty resourceful, holds himself like an adult. Came here all the way from Phoenix.”

“What about his parents? Don’t they miss him?”

“Might as well not be his parents. Divorced and distant. They’re pretty much catatonic, the way Steven tells it. Couldn’t take the stress of life under McCarthy and snapped. It’s happening more and more from what I hear through the grapevine. That’s no way for a boy to grow up. Steven wants be a filmmaker more than anything else in the world. Who am I to deny him that?”

“A pornographer, you mean.”

“Happen to see one of our little pictures lately?”

Baker did not answer, which Darryl took as a resounding “Yes!”

“No need to be ashamed, Morris. No need to be ashamed at all. Yes, we make naughty films, no two ways about it. But I can assure you we are more creatively free than we’ve ever been. Unfettered from the MPAA, from the Hays Code, from whatever bullshit guidelines UAP’s been following for the last five years. Do we need a bit of explicit content to sell our product? Sure. No theater would dare show it otherwise. But it’s only a small part of what we do. This . . .”

He gestured to the dreary backyard like a carnival barker trying to lure in paying customers on a slow night, “This is the First Amendment at work. Freedom of expression in its purest form!”

Baker smiled. Zanuck’s passion for the creative continuation of the industry reminded him of an ill-fated screenwriter. “You didn’t happen to know Dalton Trumbo, did you?”

“Know him?” Zanuck said. “I revered him! That man had balls of steel to stay in Hollywood long after most of us had already called it quits. I could’ve kept at it, of course, but what was the point, really? Ah, thank you, Steven.” The boy had returned with their coffees. “Why don’t you go and see if Rod needs anything. He could fill an entire gallery with those woes of his.”

“Sure thing, Mr. Zanuck!” Steven ran off again.

Darryl took a sip of coffee and smacked his lips in contentment. “Kid gets my order right every single time without fail.”

“What do you mean, you could have stayed in the industry?” Baker asked, taking a sip of the hot coffee and accidentally burning his tongue. “Your name, Zanuck. Isn’t it . . . well, Jewish?”

“You’d think that, wouldn’t you?” Daryl replied with a knowing wink. “No, I’m Protestant, but I can tell you that damn near everyone in this town thought I was a Hebe when I first started in the industry. Got denied from every country and social club I applied to.”

“So why’d you get kicked out by McCarthy then?”

“HUAC made the same error you did. They saw my name and assumed I was a Member of the Tribe. They don’t really give a shit about the finer details. In any case, I had no desire to work for them. No, I’ve always been more comfortable calling the shots myself.”

They stood in silence for a moment. “Ever heard of a picture called Gentleman’s Agreement?” posited Zanuck. Baker shook his head. “Course you haven’t,” he said. “McCarthy probably had every single print destroyed once he took over. Ironically, it was directed by the very head of UAP, Elia Kazan. I won’t bore you with too many plot details, but it’s about a journalist who goes undercover as a Jew to expose anti-Semitism in America.”

“They actually made movies like that?”

“Why, sure. And if you can believe it, several of your kinsmen— very influential men, mind you—tried to stop me from making the damn picture. They thought it might cause trouble for the Hebes over here. This was two years after we learned what the Krauts had been up to in those camps of theirs. Goes to show how fucked we were as a country even then. McCarthy didn’t invent the current system, but he sure as hell found a way to make it accessible to everyone. In any case, the experience of making Gentleman’s Agreement came back to me when ol’ Joe took office. I realized that if the Jews weren’t even willing to stand up for themselves, then there was no hope for the rest of us.”

They stood in silence again, sipping their coffees and watching Randy rehearse a scene that required him to caress a large pile of nudie magazines on the stoop of a bombed-out sex shop.

“Poor Elizabeth,” Zanuck said. “Sorry, Morris, I’ve been talking your ear off when all you wanted to do was deliver the news about this terrible murder. Walk with me.” The producer led him over to the leaf-choked swimming pool. “I was incredibly shocked to hear the news from Debbie. Elizabeth Short was like family to us, and based on what Debbie’s told me, you and her had a history as well.”

“Yes,” Baker said, swirling the dregs of his coffee in the Styrofoam cup. He suddenly found his throat tight with bereavement. It was hard to speak about Liz, but Zanuck’s understanding air made him feel as though he could admit to just about anything at the moment.

“We . . . we dated for a while,” Baker added.

“I see. Hey, now—it’s all right, son. It’s all right.”

Baker had finally broken down in tears, the grief slicing its way through the phenobarbital haze with the swiftness of an executioner’s axe.

“I should’ve made sure she was okay,” Baker said, still not looking at Zanuck. “I should’ve checked up on her. This is on me, I know it.”

“You mustn’t think in those terms,” Zanuck said. “You firmly go about blaming yourself for every tragedy that crosses your path, and you’ll dig a hole you won’t be able to climb out of. Debbie tells me you split up with her nearly two years ago, is that correct?” Baker nodded. “Then what were you supposed to do? Elizabeth was a grown woman who could make her own decisions. You couldn’t hold her hand every step of the way.”

“That’s one way of looking at it.”

“Then here’s another: I don’t believe Elizabeth would have joined our little troupe if she hadn’t been so heartbroken and lonely once you called it quits. I think your cutting the cord, so to speak, may have convinced her to give up that silly dream of working for UAP and start making some real money.”

Baker looked up. “So you saw it, too, then, huh?”

“Oh, let’s not kid ourselves, Morris. I don’t like to speak ill of the dead, but Elizabeth Short was—”

“Not very talented,” Baker finished.

Zanuck smiled, eyes clouding with sadness. “You’ve hit the nail on the head. No, she was not, but you don’t need much acting talent to do what we do here. So long as you’ve got decent looks, a deficit of self-consciousness, and a good sense of fun.”

Baker did not answer.

“Ah—you must think me a callous old pervert for the way I talk. I apologize. Everyone, from the cameramen, to the actors, to the script supervisors are here of their own volition. I can assure you that no one has been coerced or blackmailed into what one might call ‘showing off the goods.’ This is a business like any other. Competitive, unfeeling, solely focused on chasing the almighty dollar. Capitalism, m’boy. People need to eat.”

“So what are you saying? That Liz was just a dollar sign to you? I thought she was family?”

“Of course she was! Lit up every room she walked into. Elizabeth was more than just an employee. I cared deeply for her, the same way I care for my own children.”

“Which means she told you who she was seeing before she died.” “Yes. I tried to talk her out of it. Told her dating a man like that would bring too much unwanted attention onto us. We try to keep a low-profile, as you can probably well imagine.”

“Who was he?”

Zanuck finished off the last of his coffee before answering: “It was Orson Lamotte.”