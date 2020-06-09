Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Books for Father’s Day!

by Grand Central Publishing

Scroll down to discover great book recommendations for dad this Father’s Day featuring titles by Harlan Coben, David Baldacci, Admiral William H. McRaven, and more!

 

The Boy from the Woods

The Boy from the Woods

by

A man with a mysterious past must find a missing teenage girl in this shocking thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Run Away.

Walk the Wire

Walk the Wire

by

Amos Decker, the FBI consultant with a perfect memory, returns to solve a gruesome murder in a booming North Dakota oil town in the newest thriller in David Baldacci's #1 New York Times bestselling Memory Man series.

The Last Trial

The Last Trial

by

Two formidable men collide in this  New York Times bestseller from Scott Turow about a celebrated criminal defense lawyer and the prosecution of his lifelong friend—a doctor accused of murder.

The Night Fire

The Night Fire

by

Harry Bosch and LAPD Detective Renée Ballard come together again on the murder case that obsessed Bosch's mentor, in this New York Times Best Crime Novel of the Year, finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, and CrimeReads Best Crime Novel Notable selection.

The New One

The New One

by

Supplement by

With laugh-out-loud funny parenting observations, the New York Times bestselling author and award-winning comedian delivers a book that is perfect for anyone who has ever raised a child, been a child, or refuses to stop acting like one.

Movies (And Other Things)

Movies (And Other Things)

by

Illustrated by

Movies (And Other Things) combines the fury of a John Wick shootout, the sly brilliance of Regina George holding court at a cafeteria table, and the sheer power of a Denzel monologue, all into one amazing book!

Make Your Bed

Make Your Bed

by

Told with great humility and optimism, this timeless book provides simple wisdom, practical advice, and words of encouragement that will inspire readers to achieve more, even in life's darkest moments.

Parasite

Parasite

by

With hundreds of mesmerizing illustrations, Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards is a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of one of the best films in years and a brand-new way to experience a global phenomenon. 