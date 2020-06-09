Books for Father’s Day!
Scroll down to discover great book recommendations for dad this Father’s Day featuring titles by Harlan Coben, David Baldacci, Admiral William H. McRaven, and more!
The Boy from the Woods
by Harlan Coben
A man with a mysterious past must find a missing teenage girl in this shocking thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Run Away.
Walk the Wire
by David Baldacci
Amos Decker, the FBI consultant with a perfect memory, returns to solve a gruesome murder in a booming North Dakota oil town in the newest thriller in David Baldacci's #1 New York Times bestselling Memory Man series.
The Last Trial
by Scott Turow
Two formidable men collide in this New York Times bestseller from Scott Turow about a celebrated criminal defense lawyer and the prosecution of his lifelong friend—a doctor accused of murder.
The Night Fire
by Michael Connelly
The New One
by Mike Birbiglia
Supplement by J. Hope Stein
With laugh-out-loud funny parenting observations, the New York Times bestselling author and award-winning comedian delivers a book that is perfect for anyone who has ever raised a child, been a child, or refuses to stop acting like one.
Movies (And Other Things)
by Shea Serrano
Illustrated by Arturo Torres
Movies (And Other Things) combines the fury of a John Wick shootout, the sly brilliance of Regina George holding court at a cafeteria table, and the sheer power of a Denzel monologue, all into one amazing book!
Make Your Bed
by Admiral William H. McRaven
Told with great humility and optimism, this timeless book provides simple wisdom, practical advice, and words of encouragement that will inspire readers to achieve more, even in life's darkest moments.
Parasite
by Bong Joon Ho
With hundreds of mesmerizing illustrations, Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards is a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of one of the best films in years and a brand-new way to experience a global phenomenon.