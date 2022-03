If April showers are keeping you inside, why not curl up with a cup of tea and a good read? We’ve got you covered this month with plenty of deals on the ebooks that will keep you going until those May flowers show up, starting at just $2.99.

APRIL 3, 2022

APRIL 4, 2022

APRIL 4, 2022 – APRIL 10, 2022

APRIL 7, 2022

APRIL 14, 2022

APRIL 17, 2022

APRIL 20, 2022

APRIL 24, 2022

APRIL 25, 2022 – MAY 1, 2022

MONTHLY DEALS