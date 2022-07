Grand Central August Ebook Deals

The dog days of summer are here, so stock your e-reader accordingly. We’re here to help with this comprehensive guide to the special deals on this summer’s most sizzling reads, starting at just $1.99!

AUGUST 1, 2022

AUGUST 3, 2022

AUGUST 4, 2022

AUGUST 5, 2022

AUGUST 6, 2022

AUGUST 7, 2022

AUGUST 8, 2022 – AUGUST 14, 2022

AUGUST 14, 2022

AUGUST 15, 2022

AUGUST 15, 2022 – AUGUST 21, 2022

AUGUST 16, 2022

AUGUST 18, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022

AUGUST 22, 2022 – AUGUST 28, 2022

AUGUST 22, 2022

AUGUST 24, 2022

AUGUST 25, 2022

AUGUST 27, 2022

AUGUST 28, 2022

AUGUST 29, 2022 – SEPTEMBER 4, 2022

MONTHLY DEALS