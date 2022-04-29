Grand Central May Ebook Deals
Whether you’re treating yourself for Mother’s Day, getting a head start on beach reading, or sneaking in a few pages while a graduation ceremony drags on (we’ve all been there!), why not snag a great deal? We’ve rounded up this month’s best ebook discounts starting at just $1.99, so you can keep your ereader stocked for any occasion.
MAY 5, 2022
MAY 8, 2022
MAY 9, 2022 – MAY 15, 2022
MAY 16, 2022 – MAY 22, 2022
MAY 22, 2022
MAY 23, 2022
MAY 24, 2022
MAY 25, 2022
MAY 26, 2022
MAY 27, 2022
MONTHLY DEALS