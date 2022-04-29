Grand Central May Ebook Deals

Whether you’re treating yourself for Mother’s Day, getting a head start on beach reading, or sneaking in a few pages while a graduation ceremony drags on (we’ve all been there!), why not snag a great deal? We’ve rounded up this month’s best ebook discounts starting at just $1.99, so you can keep your ereader stocked for any occasion.

 

MAY 5, 2022

Ice and Stone

Ice and Stone

by Marcia Muller

Kobo

MAY 8, 2022

The Match

The Match

by Harlan Coben

Dava Shastri's Last Day

Dava Shastri's Last Day

by Kirthana Ramisetti

What's Mine and Yours

What's Mine and Yours

by Naima Coster

MAY 9, 2022 – MAY 15, 2022

Death of a Green-Eyed Monster

Death of a Green-Eyed Monster

by M. C. Beaton

With R.W. Green

The Last Trial

The Last Trial

by Scott Turow

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge

by Jeffery Deaver

MAY 16, 2022 – MAY 22, 2022

The Bullet

The Bullet

by Iris Johansen

Admissions

Admissions

by Kendra James

The Antisocial Network

The Antisocial Network

by Ben Mezrich

MAY 22, 2022

The Choice

The Choice

by Nicholas Sparks

Wish You Well

Wish You Well

by David Baldacci

The Notebook

The Notebook

by Nicholas Sparks

The Longest Ride

The Longest Ride

by Nicholas Sparks

A Walk to Remember

A Walk to Remember

by Nicholas Sparks

Sanditon

Sanditon

by Jane Austen

by Kate Riordan

Nights in Rodanthe

Nights in Rodanthe

by Nicholas Sparks

MAY 23, 2022

Never Ask Me

Never Ask Me

by Jeff Abbott

Framed

Framed

by S. L. McInnis

The Heir Affair

The Heir Affair

by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan

by Jessica Morgan

We Keep the Dead Close

We Keep the Dead Close

by Becky Cooper

MAY 24, 2022

The Cold Vanish

The Cold Vanish

by Jon Billman

MAY 25, 2022

Seeing Ghosts

Seeing Ghosts

by Kat Chow

MAY 26, 2022

The Unfit Heiress

The Unfit Heiress

by Audrey Clare Farley

MAY 27, 2022

The Particulars of Peter

The Particulars of Peter

by Kelly Conaboy

MONTHLY DEALS

The Lion's Den

The Lion's Den

by Katherine St. John

Julian Fellowes's Belgravia

Julian Fellowes's Belgravia

by Julian Fellowes

The Punch

The Punch

by Noah Hawley

Initiated

Initiated

by Amanda Yates Garcia

The Program

The Program

by Toni Natalie

by Chet Hardin

The Three-Year Swim Club

The Three-Year Swim Club

by Julie Checkoway

The Lost Woman

The Lost Woman

by Sara Blaedel

The Secret Wisdom of the Earth

The Secret Wisdom of the Earth

by Christopher Scotton

Backseat Saints

Backseat Saints

by Joshilyn Jackson

The Woman in the Dark

The Woman in the Dark

by Vanessa Savage

It Started With Paris

It Started With Paris

by Cathy Kelly

The Lords of Salem

The Lords of Salem

by Rob Zombie

With B. K. Evenson

So We Can Glow

So We Can Glow

by Leesa Cross-Smith

Best Friends Forever

Best Friends Forever

by Kimberla Lawson Roby

Happily Ever Esther

Happily Ever Esther

by Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter

by Derek Walter

The Woods

The Woods

by Vanessa Savage

Dark Secrets

Dark Secrets

by Michael Hjorth

by Hans Rosenfeldt

