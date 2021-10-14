Hazelnut tiramisu

(serves 4)

You could make a really simple tiramisu in ten minutes, or you could push yourself to make this incredible chocolate and hazelnut version in the same amount of time… I know what I would do. The caramelised nuts and Nutella cream (other chocolate spreads are available) make it much more impressive and only a little bit more complicated to prepare. It can be served immediately, but could also be made in advance and kept in the fridge while you cook and eat dinner.

INGREDIENTS

40g (generous 1/3 cup) hazelnuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp caster (superfine) sugar

250g (1 cup + 1 tbsp) mascarpone cheese

3 tbsp Nutella

150ml (generous 1/2 cup) whipping cream

1 tbsp icing (powdered) sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

8–10 sponge fingers

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Sea salt

For the soaking syrup

2 tbsp espresso coffee

1 tbsp honey

100ml (scant 1/2 cup) Marsala or coffee liqueur

DIRECTIONS

1. Place a non-stick frying pan (skillet) over a high heat and add the hazelnuts. Season with a pinch of salt and toast for 2 3 minutes, tossing occasionally, until they are starting to colour.

2. Add the caster sugar and allow to caramelise, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon. Pour onto a plate or board and set aside to cool slightly.

3. Meanwhile, put the mascarpone and Nutella into a bowl and mix well.

4. Put the cream, icing sugar and vanilla extract into a food mixer or bowl and whisk until thick but not stiff.

5. Put the ingredients for the soaking syrup into a small bowl and mix together. Pour half into the Nutella mixture, then fold in the sweetened cream until just mixed for a ripple effect.

6. Dip half the sponge fingers in the remaining syrup, then place in the bottom of four glasses or bowls, tearing them to fit. Cover with a layer of the Nutella cream, then dip the remaining sponge fingers in the syrup and arrange them on top.

Follow with another layer of the Nutella cream.

7. Break up the crystallised hazelnuts and sprinkle them on top of the puddings, then dust with cocoa powder before serving.

Ramsay in 10 Packed with recipes that are max 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, RAMSAY IN 10 is your new everyday cookbook.



In Ramsay in 10, superstar chef, Gordon Ramsay, returns with 100 new and delicious recipes inspired by his YouTube series watched by millions across the globe – you’ll be challenged to get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook incredible, flavorsome dishes in just ten minutes.



Whether you need something super quick to assemble, like his Microwave Sticky Toffee Pudding, or you’re looking to impress the whole family, with a tasty One Pan Pumpkin Pasta or some Chicken Souvlaki – these are recipes guaranteed to become instant classics and with each time you cook, you'll get faster and faster with Gordon's shortcuts to speed up your cooking, reduce your prep times and get the very best from simple, fresh ingredients.



'When I'm shooting Ramsay in 10, I'm genuinely full of excitement and energy because I get to show everyone how to really cook with confidence. It doesn't matter if it takes you 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even 15 minutes, to me, it's about sharing my 25 years’ of knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience, to make everyone feel like better, happier cooks.' -- Gordon Ramsay



This is fine food at its fastest and fast food at its finest.

