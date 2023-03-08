Helen Keller’s Radical Fight for Women’s Rights

An excerpt from AFTER THE MIRACLE by Max Wallace

By 1913, Helen had thrown herself headlong into a new cause—the fight for women’s suffrage.

For some time, she had closely followed the efforts of the radical British suffragette leader Emily Pankhurst, whose motto was “deeds not words.” Her organization, the Women’s Social and Political Union, had become notorious in the UK for its tactics of direct action and civil disobedience, including high-profile acts of vandalism, arson, and physical confrontation with police. These methods stood in marked contrast to the more genteel American suffragist movement, which was dominated by a coalition of liberals, women’s temperance campaigners, religious leaders, and society women. The women who believed in gentle persuasion and constitutional tactics had come to be known as “suffragists” while the more militant campaigners often used the term “suffragette” as a way of reclaiming the word after a British newspaper used it to mock the movement in 1906.

In October 1909, three years before she came out publicly as a socialist, Helen had received a letter from the British suffragette Rosa Grindon, inviting her to send along any writings that might appeal to women. Two years later—inspired by an address Emily Pankhurst delivered during a recent tour of America—Helen wrote to Grindon revealing her skepticism about the potential for achieving suffrage through conventional means. “So long as the franchise is denied to a large number of those who serve and benefit the public, so long as those who vote are at the beck and call of party machines, the people are not free, and the day of women’s freedom seems still to be in the far future,” she wrote. “It makes no difference whether the Tories or the Liberals in Great Britain, the Democrats or the Republicans in the United States, or any party of the old model in any other country get the upper hand. To ask any such party for women’s rights is like asking a czar for democracy . . . We choose between Tweedledum and Tweedledee. We elect expensive masters to do our work for us, and then blame them because they work for themselves and for their class.”

By the spring of 1913, Helen was no longer ambivalent about the movement, but her goals appeared markedly different from those of the growing chorus of respectable American suffragists. In May, she gave an interview to the New York Times, during which she expressed her solidarity with the tactics of Mrs. Pankhurst and declaring that the women of America should follow her example. Laying bare her increasingly radical politics, which would eventually find her at odds with the sizable moderate wing of the Socialist Party, she expressed support for the “smashing of windows, hunger strikes, anything that will bring publicity to the cause.” Helen now considered herself a “militant suffragette” for one reason, she told the paper: “I believe suffrage will lead to socialism, and to me socialism is the ideal cause.”

Annie’s biographer Nella Henney would later claim that Annie had followed John Macy and Helen into socialism shortly after the Lawrence Textile Strike, but the evidence is sketchy. If one of the cornerstones of socialism is equality for all people, Annie’s views on suffragism well after the Lawrence strike are hard to countenance with somebody who had finally come to embrace the ideology shared by the rest of the Wrentham household. “She was not a woman suffragist and I was,” Helen later recalled. “She was very conservative at that time.”

As Helen increasingly focused her political crusades around women’s issues, she had begun to advance a forward-thinking understanding of the links between gender and class—an analysis rarely heard within a suffragist movement largely dominated by white women of means. In a 1913 essay titled, “Why Men Need Woman Suffrage,” she argued that democracy could not triumph until working men and women join together to solve their political, social, and economic problems:

“I realize that the vote is only one of many weapons in our fight for the freedom of all. Working men suffer from the helplessness of working women. They must compete in the same offices and factories with women who are unable to protect themselves with proper laws. They must compete with women who work in unsanitary rooms called homes, work by dim lamps in the night, rocking a cradle with one foot. It is to the interest of all workers to end this stupid, one-sided, one-power arrangement.”

It was one of a number of writings in which Helen explicitly argued the links between class and social issues. When a young Quaker woman from Alabama wrote on behalf of her group asking Helen what she would recommend they study if they wished to follow in her “altruistic” footsteps, her answer was unequivocal: “Study economics.” Not until all women understand that “economic conditions underlie all altruistic work,” she explained, will the world become a better place for all humanity.

If her group wanted to understand the causes of poverty and misery, Helen advised, “I would urge them to study the people at their doors—the workers in the factories, mines and fields of Alabama.” These are not mysteries hidden from our human eyes, she adds, but “practical human business” and it is necessary to understand why poverty dooms “little children to the horrors of child labor” and why thousands of useful men are “killed or maimed in the mills while their families are left without recompense.”

The fact that she should find herself counseling somebody to study economics, she continues, is something she never could have imagined a decade earlier when she was forced to study “the dismal science” at Radcliffe. “I thought it was a pathless wilderness of statistics and fruitless theories. Now I know that economics is life itself. It is the question of daily bread, of daily morals, of common justice and right thinking.”

In that spirit, she had recently read a German translation of The People’s Marx—a popular distillation of Marx’s classic economic critique, Das Kapital, which argues that the motivational force of capitalism is in the exploitation of labor. His class analysis would have a profound effect on her activism throughout her life and would deeply influence Helen’s thinking around disability advocacy.

Even as she continued to make the case for suffrage, she embraced a number of other issues that again suggested her support for women’s rights went much further than a superficial call for the vote. After the anarchist leader Emma Goldman was arrested in New York for dis- tributing pamphlets advocating women’s right to birth control, Helen weighed in, publicly offering her unconditional support in a 1913 letter to the New York Call:

“The arrest of Emma Goldman for teaching effective methods of birth control seems to me to have raised the only important issue in the whole fight for family limitation . . . Many mothers already desire to limit the number of offspring. They live among families so large and so poor that hunger forces them to send their young children to labor . . . The law is offended only when someone takes direct action against the frightfulness of the industrial conflict. This is no mere fight to keep a woman out of prison; it is a battle for the freedom of all women. Anyone that refuses to take part in it because Emma Goldman happens to be an anarchist, is guilty of treason to the cause of the workers.”

Needless to say, the mainstream press was increasingly uneasy about her radical shift. “Helen Keller, as long as she played her part correctly, was one of the biggest platform successes,” the New York Herald later wrote dismissively. “She was an inspiration to the world. America went wild over her. Then, in Boston, she became interested in radicalism and in a short time that ended her career. As a social revolutionist it was different, especially since she owed a great part of her success to the very capitalists she condemned.”

As usual, such criticism bothered Helen not at all. In the years since she had entered radical politics, she consistently fought the good fight— deftly taking on the press, the capitalist system, and her critics with a panache that still resonates a century later. Her next crusade, however, would leave a permanent stain on her legacy.