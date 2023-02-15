Grand Central Publishing Logo grand-central-publishing

Preorder These Books to Read Black Stories All Year Long

Grand Central Publishing

Black History Month may be coming to an end, but if you’re only reading Black stories for 28 days of the year, you’re missing out. Luckily, you can preorder these exciting new books to read stories from Black authors all year long! Spanning warmhearted stories, tales of sweet revenge, steamy romance, hilarious memoirs, and page-turning drama, you’ll be sure to find just the right treat for your future self. Happy reading!

 