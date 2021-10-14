Green shakshuka

(serves 2)

Shakshuka, the North African dish of eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce, has become an essential item on brunch menus everywhere. In this version, the eggs are cooked within a bed of mixed green vegetables instead of tomatoes, making it extremely healthy, delicious and, more importantly, really quick. You can substitute my suggestions with any green vegetables you like or have knocking around in the fridge.

INGREDIENTS

100ml (scant 1/2 cup) double (heavy) cream

60g (generous 1/4 cup) cream cheese

2 tbsp chopped soft herbs, e.g. basil, chives, tarragon or parsley

Olive oil, for frying

1 banana shallot, peeled

50g (2oz) asparagus, trimmed

50g (2oz) kale

100g (2/3 cup) peas

100g (scant 1 cup) sliced courgette (zucchini)

4 eggs

Sea salt and freshly ground

black pepper

To serve

3-1/2 tbsp natural (plain) yoghurt

1 tsp chilli oil

Large handful of rocket (arugula) or watercress

1 tbsp freshly grated

Parmesan cheese or vegetarian equivalent

Toasted sourdough or flatbreads

DIRECTIONS

1. Whisk the cream and cream cheese together in a large bowl, then stir through the soft herbs.

2. Place a flameproof casserole dish (Dutch oven) over a medium heat and coat the bottom with a thin layer of olive oil.

3. Grate the shallot, add it to the dish and cook for 1 minute. Add the asparagus and cook for 1 minute before adding the kale, peas and courgette slices. Allow to cook for another minute. Add the cream cheese and herb mixture, season with salt and pepper and mix well.

4. Make four wells in the vegetables and crack an egg into each one. Put a lid on the dish and allow to cook for 3 minutes, until the egg whites are firm but the yolks are still runny.

5. Take the dish off the heat, then drizzle the yoghurt and chilli oil over the shakshuka. Sprinkle with the rocket or watercress and the Parmesan. Serve with toasted sourdough or warm flatbreads.

Ramsay in 10 Packed with recipes that are max 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, RAMSAY IN 10 is your new everyday cookbook.



In Ramsay in 10, superstar chef, Gordon Ramsay, returns with 100 new and delicious recipes inspired by his YouTube series watched by millions across the globe – you’ll be challenged to get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook incredible, flavorsome dishes in just ten minutes.



Whether you need something super quick to assemble, like his Microwave Sticky Toffee Pudding, or you’re looking to impress the whole family, with a tasty One Pan Pumpkin Pasta or some Chicken Souvlaki – these are recipes guaranteed to become instant classics and with each time you cook, you'll get faster and faster with Gordon's shortcuts to speed up your cooking, reduce your prep times and get the very best from simple, fresh ingredients.



'When I'm shooting Ramsay in 10, I'm genuinely full of excitement and energy because I get to show everyone how to really cook with confidence. It doesn't matter if it takes you 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even 15 minutes, to me, it's about sharing my 25 years’ of knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience, to make everyone feel like better, happier cooks.' -- Gordon Ramsay



This is fine food at its fastest and fast food at its finest.

