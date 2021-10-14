PORK TENDERLOIN WITH GRILLED CORN SALSA AND CRISPY PROSCUITTO

Pork tenderloin with grilled corn salsa and crispy prosciutto

(serves 2)

The combination of charred sweetcorn with pan-fried pork loin and heritage (heirloom) tomatoes is incredible. You can use canned corn if you are in a hurry, but grilling the cobs will give the salsa much more flavour, so it’s definitely worth the effort and extra time. You don’t have to add the prosciutto, but its crisp texture and saltiness finish the dish beautifully.

INGREDIENTS

450g (1lb) pork tenderloin, cut into 8 medallions

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp freshly ground black pepper

2 corn on the cob

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 red onion

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp chopped chilli, from a jar

250g (9oz) heritage (heirloom) tomatoes

2 large handfuls of baby spinach

Small handful of Greek or regular basil

8 prosciutto slices

2 tbsp butter

Sea salt

DIRECTIONS

1. Place two griddle (grill) pans or frying pans (skillets) over a high heat.

2. Season the pork medallions all over with the garlic powder, black pepper and some sea salt.

3. When the pans are hot, brush the corn with a little oil, place in one of the pans and cook for 6–8 minutes, turning regularly, until charred all over.

4. Drizzle some oil into the second pan, add the medallions and allow to cook for 3 minutes.

5. Peel and finely slice the onion and put it into a bowl with the vinegar and chopped chilli.

6. Flip the medallions and cook for a further 2 minutes.

7. Slice, halve or quarter the tomatoes, depending on their size, add them to the onions.

8. Remove the corn cobs from the pan and shave the kernels from the husks. Add them to the tomato mixture, along with the spinach and basil, then season with salt and toss together.

9. Lay the prosciutto slices in the empty pan and allow to crisp for 30–60 seconds on each side.

10. Transfer the medallions to a board to rest.

11. Add the butter to the prosciutto pan and remove from the heat.

12. Arrange the medallions on a serving dish and place the crispy prosciutto on top. Drizzle over the melted butter from the pan and serve with the corn salsa.

Ramsay in 10 Packed with recipes that are max 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, RAMSAY IN 10 is your new everyday cookbook.



In Ramsay in 10, superstar chef, Gordon Ramsay, returns with 100 new and delicious recipes inspired by his YouTube series watched by millions across the globe – you’ll be challenged to get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook incredible, flavorsome dishes in just ten minutes.



Whether you need something super quick to assemble, like his Microwave Sticky Toffee Pudding, or you’re looking to impress the whole family, with a tasty One Pan Pumpkin Pasta or some Chicken Souvlaki – these are recipes guaranteed to become instant classics and with each time you cook, you'll get faster and faster with Gordon's shortcuts to speed up your cooking, reduce your prep times and get the very best from simple, fresh ingredients.



'When I'm shooting Ramsay in 10, I'm genuinely full of excitement and energy because I get to show everyone how to really cook with confidence. It doesn't matter if it takes you 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even 15 minutes, to me, it's about sharing my 25 years’ of knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience, to make everyone feel like better, happier cooks.' -- Gordon Ramsay



This is fine food at its fastest and fast food at its finest.

