Super green pasta with rocket, almonds and lemon

(serves 4)

This is a really easy way to boost your intake of cruciferous greens – that’s kale and rocket (arugula) to you and me. You could add broccoli or spinach to make it even more nutritious, and use wholewheat pasta, if you have more time. Serve with a tomato salad to balance out all that greenness, and leave out the anchovy and Parmesan if you want to make it vegan.

INGREDIENTS

4 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

3 garlic cloves

2 anchovy fillets (optional, leave out if cooking vegetarian)

250g (3-1/2 cups) chopped kale

500g (1lb 2oz) fresh pasta (any type)

60g (1/4 cup) roasted almonds

1 lemon

6 tbsp freshly grated

Parmesan cheese or vegetarian equivalent

2 large handfuls of rocket (arugula)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Fill the kettle with water and bring to the boil, then pour into a large saucepan, season with salt and return to the boil.

2. Place another large saucepan over a medium heat and add the measured olive oil.

3. Peel and finely slice the garlic, add to the oil and cook for 2 minutes, until lightly coloured. Add the anchovies (if using) and break them down with a wooden spoon.

4. Add the kale to the pan, along with a spoonful of the boiling water, cover with a lid and steam for 3 minutes.

5. Put the pasta into the pan of boiling water and stir to separate. Cook for 2 minutes, or as per the packet instructions.

6. Roughly chop the almonds and zest the lemon.

7. Remove the kale from the heat and, using a hand-held blender, blitz until smooth.

8. Drain the pasta and add it to the kale along with the lemon zest, half the Parmesan and some salt and pepper. Toss together.

9. Divide between four bowls and finish with the rocket, almonds, remaining Parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.

Ramsay in 10 Packed with recipes that are max 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, RAMSAY IN 10 is your new everyday cookbook.



In Ramsay in 10, superstar chef, Gordon Ramsay, returns with 100 new and delicious recipes inspired by his YouTube series watched by millions across the globe – you’ll be challenged to get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook incredible, flavorsome dishes in just ten minutes.



Whether you need something super quick to assemble, like his Microwave Sticky Toffee Pudding, or you’re looking to impress the whole family, with a tasty One Pan Pumpkin Pasta or some Chicken Souvlaki – these are recipes guaranteed to become instant classics and with each time you cook, you'll get faster and faster with Gordon's shortcuts to speed up your cooking, reduce your prep times and get the very best from simple, fresh ingredients.



'When I'm shooting Ramsay in 10, I'm genuinely full of excitement and energy because I get to show everyone how to really cook with confidence. It doesn't matter if it takes you 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even 15 minutes, to me, it's about sharing my 25 years’ of knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience, to make everyone feel like better, happier cooks.' -- Gordon Ramsay



This is fine food at its fastest and fast food at its finest.

