Roasted Beet and Olive Salad with Orange and Mint
A delicious immunity-boosting recipe from the revised edition of EAT TO BEAT DISEASE by Dr. William W. Li.
Servings: 4
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Cooking Time: 1 Hour
Ingredients:
6 medium beets (red and golden)
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
2 cloves garlic, minced
1⁄4 teaspoon ground allspice
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup Kalamata olives
1 navel orange, peeled and sliced into triangles
2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
Preparation:
Heat the oven to 400°F. Wrap the red and gold beets separately in foil and roast for 1 hour or until they are fork-tender. Remove and cool to room temperature. Peel the cooled beets and cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes.
In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, allspice, salt, and pepper. Add the beets, olives, and orange triangles and gently mix.
Let the salad elements marinate together for 15 minutes at room temperature before serving. Stir in the chopped mint before serving.
Enjoy!
Eat to Beat Disease
by William W Li, MD
Eat your way to better health with this New York Times bestseller on food's ability to help the body heal itself from cancer, dementia, and dozens of other avoidable diseases.
Forget everything you think you know about your body and food, and discover the new science of how the body heals itself. Learn how to identify the strategies and dosages for using food to transform your resilience and health in Eat to Beat Disease.
We have radically underestimated our body's power to transform and restore our health. Pioneering physician scientist, Dr. William Li, empowers readers by showing them the evidence behind over 200 health-boosting foods that can starve cancer, reduce your risk of dementia, and beat dozens of avoidable diseases. Eat to Beat Disease isn't about what foods to avoid, but rather is a life-changing guide to the hundreds of healing foods to add to your meals that support the body's defense systems, including:
- Plums
- Cinnamon
- Jasmine tea
- Red wine and beer
- Black Beans
- San Marzano tomatoes
- Olive oil
- Pacific oysters
- Cheeses like Jarlsberg, Camembert and cheddar
- Sourdough bread
The book's plan shows you how to integrate the foods you already love into any diet or health plan to activate your body's health defense systems-Angiogenesis, Regeneration, Microbiome, DNA Protection, and Immunity-to fight cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative autoimmune diseases, and other debilitating conditions.
Both informative and practical, Eat to Beat Disease explains the science of healing and prevention, the strategies for using food to actively transform health, and points the science of wellbeing and disease prevention in an exhilarating new direction.