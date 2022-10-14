grand-central-publishing grand-central-publishing

Royal Reads For Fans of The Crown

Royal watchers, rejoice! The Crown has finally returned to Netflix for its fifth season, chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the various historical, political, and cultural events surrounding the British monarchy. For those of us who will probably watch the entire season in a matter of days (guilty!), not to worry, there are plenty of royally good reads to tide us over until next year.

 

Elizabeth & Margaret

Elizabeth & Margaret

by Andrew Morton

17 Carnations

17 Carnations

by Andrew Morton

Wallis in Love

Wallis in Love

by Andrew Morton

Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy

Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy

by Andrew Morton

The Heir Affair

The Heir Affair

by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan

by Jessica Morgan

