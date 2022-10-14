Royal Reads For Fans of The Crown

Honestly, any book by prolific royal biographer Andrew Morton is a must-read for fans of The Crown, but we suggest starting with his latest offering - The Queen. This is the complete biography of Queen Elizabeth II, chronicling her historic reign from leading a nation in the aftermath of the second world war to the divisive political landscape of today. It offers a full, complete portrait of a reluctant but resolute queen, who would become one of the most monumental monarchs of our modern era.

