Sandra Brown’s Holiday Gift Guide
This holiday season, #1 bestselling New York Times author Sandra Brown is sharing a few of her favorite things. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your favorite person or looking for something new to indulge in, we have a feeling these will quickly become a few of your favorite things, too!
Blind Tiger
by Sandra Brown
BLIND TIGER
During the hubbub the holidays create, everyone can use a little escapism—like reading BLIND TIGER! It’s a story about the rambunctious and violent era when Prohibition became law…and moonshine whiskey the hottest commodity. On opposing sides of that clash are a soldier just home from The Great War, and a young widow who is determined to create her own destiny. They discover that during turbulent times, the highest-stakes risk is falling in love. It’s a story packed with action, adventure and suspense, and redolent with poignancy. Indulge!
Pangburn’s Millionaire$ Candy: These candies are buttery caramel and pecan chunks covered in milk chocolate. Delicious! But they’re also health food because pecans are an antioxidant!
Stubb’s Original BBQ Sauce: C.B. Stubblefield originally sold his secret sauce in Jack Daniel’s bottles with the labels scraped off, and used a jalapeno pepper as the cork. The packaging has been refined, but even though Stubb passed away in 1995, his legend lives on in the landmark Austin restaurant, and his delicious sauces.
Maxwell House International Coffee, French Vanilla: I don’t drink regular coffee, so I have two
cups of this each morning. I travel with it, even abroad. I carry it in a ziplock bag along with a plastic spoon just in case one isn’t handy! Boiling water is also sometimes hard to come by.
Believing
by Sandra Brown
Read by Sandra Brown
BELIEVING Audio Book
Several years ago I was asked to write a Christmas memoir for a collection being assembled by my German publisher. I wrote about two standout Christmases for me: the first Christmas I really remember; and the last Christmas I had with my mother before she passed. This is a very personal and poignant essay. When you read it, please consider it a gift from me to you.