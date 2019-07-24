Words on Fire: The Incendiary Books of Susannah Cahalan

In case you hadn’t noticed, horror is making a big comeback these days. The last couple of years have seen increases in scary books, shows, and films, and I am here. for. it. But while the vast majority of stuff bearing the label of “horror” is fiction, it doesn’t necessarily have to be. One of the scariest books I’ve ever read is Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness by Susannah Cahalan, a memoir about illness and medical mystery that almost cost Cahalan her life now adapted into a film.

Cahalan sought help from medical professionals, who chalked her seizures up to exhaustion, then bipolar disorder, and finally, after her behavior became violent, schizophrenia. Despite all her tests showing nothing abnormal, her condition worsened, and she became catatonic. Doctors told her parents they would recommend moving her to a psychiatric ward. But Cahalan’s parents were not ready to go along with the diagnosis. Because how could someone who had never shown any signs of schizophrenia suddenly turn into the unrecognizable person in front of them?

In the end, they were correct to wait. Thanks to the hunch of a brilliant doctor (whom Cahalan calls her House, after the television show), she was diagnosed with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, which causes swelling of the brain and the variety of symptoms that Cahalan was exhibiting. Because of the doctor’s Hail Mary diagnosis, she was able to get treatment and fully recovered her cognitive abilities.

This book has a happy ending, so why do I think it’s scary? For starters, Cahalan doesn’t remember any of this. She had to piece her own story together from the memory of others. And because she was incredibly close to being written off by doctors and put in a psych ward, where her brain would have continued to swell until she was past the point of ever recovering. That’s truly frightening.

Cahalan will be the first to acknowledge that a lot of the reason she was able to be diagnosed and treated had to do with privilege: she was an educated white woman, with supportive parents and great insurance coverage. But many people are not as lucky. It would be an understatement to say that this experience changed Cahalan’s life. She has used her voice to spread the word about anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, on television and at conferences, which has resulted in several other people being diagnosed with the illness.

Along the way, she also realized she had been treating the idea of her “madness” before her diagnosis not as an illness, but as a psychiatric condition. But as one father of a man with severe psychosis wrote to her: “The brain is a physical organ and the disease occurs within the brain. Why does that make it a ‘psychiatric condition’ instead of physical ‘disease’?”

This idea of the way psychiatric conditions have historically been treated and diagnosed led to the subject of Susannah Cahalan’s new book: The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness. Like her Brain on Fire book, it’s a close look at the brain, this time focusing on a 1973 experiment in which eight people faked psychiatric conditions to gain admittance to a psychiatric unit, and then had to prove they were sane to get out.

It was fascinating to read The Great Pretender after Brain on Fire. Cahalan’s relief of not ending up in the psych ward is palpable, but she also emits great compassion and not a little bit of indignation when discussing the subject, and why there is an immediate need for change in how people with mental illnesses are treated. The Great Pretender will amaze, shock, and enrage you, and make you appreciate how very little protects your brain.

Susannah Cahalan is the award-winning, New York Times bestselling author of Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness, a memoir about her struggle with a rare autoimmune disease of the brain. She writes for the New York Post. Her work has also been featured in the New York Times, Scientific American Magazine, Glamour, Psychology Today, and other publications. She lives in Brooklyn.

Sarah S. Davis holds a BA in English from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s of Library Science from Clarion University. She is currently an MFA candidate in the Writing for Children and Young Adults program at Vermont College of Fine Arts. Sarah has also written for Electric Literature, Kirkus Reviews, Psych Central, and more. The founder of Broke By Books blog and author of 365 Book Blogging Ideas, Sarah mentors book bloggers and writes romance under the pen name Sadie Fox. Follow her on Twitter @Sarahbooktime and Instagram @Sarahbookgoddess.

