Test your knowledge on The 76ers & The Process

Every Philadelphia 76ers fan has heard of The Process—the plan to turn them from a bad and boring team into one of the most exciting in the NBA. But how much do you know about how it all went down? Test your Sixers knowledge and see what you know!Trust the Process!Looks like you need to brush up on your Sixers trivia.Grab a copy of Tanking to the Top to read all about The Process and how the Sixers turned their NBA record around - you'll become an expert!Trust the Process!You seem to know quite a bit about the Sixers—but you could become an expert! Pick up a copy of Tanking to the Top and learn even more about the team.You Trusted the Process!Congratulations! You sure know your Sixers facts. Grab a copy of Tanking to the Top to delve even deeper into this team's fascinating history!