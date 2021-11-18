A Note From Kirthana Ramisetti

The idea for this book started with a question.

There’s no bigger entertainment news than a celebrity’s death. During my time as an entertainment reporter, there were occasions when our reportage lasted for days or even weeks, either due to the untimeliness or shocking event surrounding the passing, or if the star was so iconic that reader interest necessitated continuous coverage.

Social media played a major part in our reporting, as fans, friends, critics and colleagues would share their tributes and grief on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and this collective outpouring then became a part of the story. On the flip side, past controversies, gossip or rumors would also be rehashed as part of the real-time reaction to a celeb’s death, potentially affecting the notable figure’s standing in public opinion in the short term, and their legacy in the long term.

During my stint in the newsroom, when so much of my time would be devoted to finding new angles on a famous person’s life and death, I often wondered whether celebrities ever became curious about the reactions their deaths would receive. And my idle speculation one day sparked a strange but intriguing question: would someone ever be so self-obsessed with how they would be remembered, that they would actually fake their deaths to find out?

This is when the first seeds of this book began. But it would take a song and a documentary to galvanize me to explore the idea through fiction.

“Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” the final song from Hamilton, imparts the message that no one can really control how they’ll be remembered; instead, their legacy lies in the people they leave behind. And I found this concept, especially seen through Eliza Hamilton’s decades-long dedication to keep her husband’s memory alive, despite being humiliated after he made his infidelity public to save his political career, incredibly moving.

Then I watched a documentary that was a dark echo of Eliza’s sacrifices in honor of her late husband. In the film about a renowned rock star, his widow admitted that the musician had often cheated on her, and didn’t seem to care how his infidelity affected her. Yet like Eliza, she dedicated herself to the preservation of her husband’s legacy, to the point that she had no real identity beyond “Mrs. Rock Star.” And it rankled me deeply. Because if the roles were reversed, it seemed highly unlikely that the cheating rock star would do the same for his wife. More likely, he would have simply remarried. (She has not, of course. Neither did Eliza.)

As all these disparate ideas took over my thoughts, the premise for a novel started to coalesce. I wanted to meet the person who would do the near-unthinkable in order to discover what the world thought about her before she died. Only for that decision to backfire in a way she could not anticipate, because of a gossipy news story that comes out as part of the coverage of her death.

But before I determined her name, her level of fame and what drove her obsession, I had already decided on two things: 1) the character would be a her, and 2) she would be Indian-American.

Patriarchs have long been a cornerstone of pop culture: the powerful male figures who command respect in their professional spheres and demand respect from their families. From King Lear to The Godfather to Succession, there are countless examples of these kinds of “great” men in film, TV and literature, many with long-suffering spouses by their sides.

So when developing my protagonist, I wanted to create a legacy-obsessed female character who detested “the wife of” designation, and did everything in her power to not be regulated to the sidelines of history. I wanted to give her a husband who not only supported her, but understood how deeply important this notion was to her.

And I wanted this woman to be the head of a powerful family—and be an Indian woman at that.

Most people create novels out of a desire to write the book they have always wanted to read. Some of my favorite books have a high-concept premise: The Westing Game, Life After Life, A Visit to the Goon Squad, Midnight’s Children, The Immortalists. And I’ve longed to see an Indian-American woman at the center of one, where her ethnicity was a vital part of who she is, but not the only thing that makes her interesting.

When I first began drafting this novel, I indulged myself as much as possible by incorporating everything I loved or had long been fascinated by into the manuscript: family, legacy, media, fame, obituaries, gossip. It was akin to ingredients in a stew, and I had to find a way to blend them so they all made sense together.

And so I turned to music.

Books and writing have been a lifelong love—it feels like as long as I’ve been breathing, I’ve been reading. As it does for most people, music came a little later, when I was a teenager. My own “light bulb” moment came from listening to R.E.M.’s haunting “Country Feedback.” I think it’s the first time the marriage of lyrics and music in a song moved me in a way that felt transcendent, and also transformational.

And my love of music fused with my love of writing with my first professionally published piece: “Is the End of the Album Near?”, a lament that the album format—a collection of songs listened to from beginning to end—seemed to be falling out of favor due to the rise of iPods and Napster. (It was as screamingly earnest as you can imagine.)

When I say I turned to music to write this book, I did so in two ways. When I needed to figure out what kind of person would take such extreme measures to know what her legacy would be, aligning Dava’s life story to music—as a guiding force in her life, and how she’d largely be remembered, though not necessarily on the terms she wanted—became key. But what was also impactful was listening to music as I wrote this novel. And not just music, but albums.

From Kacey Musgraves to Mercury Rev, from Natalie Prass to The Band to H.E.R, a soundtrack of old and new favorites accompanied every single word I wrote, and rewrote, and rewrote again. Albums are what let me dream this book into reality. And it’s not something I could have ever predicted when I published my first article nearly twenty years ago.

***

As I finish writing this essay, I’ve just witnessed a Black and South Asian woman sworn in as our nation’s first Vice President. When I was growing up, it’s not something I would have even known to dream was possible. So to have it now be a reality, and have it happen in my grandmother’s lifetime, my mother and sister’s and mine, and most importantly my young niece, is beyond meaningful.

Watching Kamala Harris’ inauguration reminds me of the advice that her late mother had impressed upon her at a young age, which Kamala has made a core tenet of her career: “You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last.” Shyamala Gopalan Harris unfortunately did not get to see her daughter’s extraordinary achievement, but her message shines through Kamala’s example, which the vice president in turn passes on to each of us watching her ascend to the highest office a woman has ever held in this country. It’s remarkable to think how words passed from mother to daughter now resonate around the globe, and that people from all walks of life will absorb that message and follow in kind.

I started my book with a question that largely had to do with themes related to celebrity, legacy and ego. I completed it by receiving answers I did not know I was seeking: about love, empathy and gratitude; about the ways our families shape us, sometimes in ways we can never fully understand; about how personal narratives can read very differently, depending on who’s turning the page.

And above all, I learned about the value of one life lived, and how those echoes can continue to ripple through decades and generations.

–Kirthana Ramisetti

Jan. 20, 2021