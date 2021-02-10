Books to Help You Celebrate Black History Year-Round

Black History Month is always a great time to remember the historic lives and work of generations of Black and African individuals who have advocated for racial justice and equality throughout America’s history. However, if you only focus on reading books by and for people of color for 28 days (29 if you’re lucky) during the month of February, you’ll miss out on so many opportunities to engage in Black writing and communities. We want to encourage readers to read Black year-round, which is why we’ve put together a list of books that have recently come out or are coming out over the next few months, so you can make reading diverse books a key part of your regular reading rhythm.

Dawn When Lilith lyapo wakes from a centuries-long sleep, she finds herself aboard the vast spaceship of the Oankali. She discovers that the Oankali—a seemingly benevolent alien race—intervened in the fate of the humanity hundreds of years ago, saving everyone who survived a nuclear war from a dying, ruined Earth and then putting them into a deep sleep. After learning all they could about Earth and its beings, the Oankali healed the planet, cured cancer, increased human strength, and they now want Lilith to lead her people back to Earth—but salvation comes at a price. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Better, Not Bitter They didn't know who they had.



So begins Yusef Salaam telling his story. No one's life is the sum of the worst things that happened to them, and during Yusef Salaam's seven years of wrongful incarceration as one of the Central Park Five, he grew from child to man, and gained a spiritual perspective on life. Yusef learned that we're all "born on purpose, with a purpose." Despite having confronted the racist heart of America while being "run over by the spiked wheels of injustice," Yusef channeled his energy and pain into something positive, not just for himself but for other marginalized people and communities. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Haben The incredible life story of Haben Girma, the first Deafblind graduate of Harvard Law School, and her amazing journey from isolation to the world stage. Haben defines disability as an opportunity for innovation. She learned non-visual techniques for everything from dancing salsa to handling an electric saw. She developed a text-to-braille communication system that created an exciting new way to connect with people. Haben pioneered her way through obstacles, graduated from Harvard Law, and now uses her talents to advocate for people with disabilities. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo