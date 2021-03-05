Our Top Reads For Women’s History Month
The lives and stories of women have always been a crucial, and often untold or underappreciated, part of history. March is Women’s History Month, a time to remember, celebrate, and honor the achievements and struggles of women. This month (and every month), we want to set aside time to acknowledge the work done by the great women of previous generations, while also looking for ways to continue sharing and empowering women’s stories in the future. Whether you pick up a new fiction novel with strong self-identifying women characters, or you’re looking for a nonfiction book to educate and inspire yourself, we’ve compiled this list as a great starting point for books to read during Women’s History Month.
She Will Rise
by Katie Hill
Former Congresswoman Katie Hill shares her experience with misogyny and double standards in politics to help women topple the longstanding power structures that prevent them from achieving equality in this fascinating autobiography. Through her book, Katie Hill does not want women to be discouraged from taking positions of power — in fact, the rampant misogyny we see is all the more reason for women to lead, to work to change the systems that have kept old, wealthy, white men in power for far too long.
Haben
by Haben Girma
The Woman in Red
by Diana Giovinazzo
Destiny toys with us all, but Anita Garibaldi is a force to be reckoned with. Forced into marriage at a young age, Anita feels trapped in a union she does not want. But when she meets the leader of the Brazilian resistance, Giuseppe Garibaldi, in 1839, everything changes. At once an exhilarating adventure and an unforgettable love story, The Woman in Red is a sweeping, illuminating historical fiction tale of the feminist icon who became one of the most revered figures of South America and Italy.
Fighting for Space
by Amy Shira Teitel
Spaceflight historian Amy Shira Teitel tells the riveting story of the female pilots who each dreamed of being the first American woman in space. This dual biography of audacious trailblazers Jackie Cochran and Jerrie Cobb presents these fascinating and fearless women in all their glory and grit, using their stories as guides through the shifting social, political, and technical landscape of the time.
Radiant
by Liz Heinecke
Part hidden history, part love letter to creative innovation, this is the true story of an unlikely friendship between a dancer, Loie Fuller, and a scientist, Marie Curie, brought together by an illuminating discovery. Radiant is the true story of Marie Curie and Loie Fuller, two revolutionary women drawn together at the dawn of a new era by a singular discovery, and the lifelong friendship that grew out of their shared passion for enlightenment.
We Keep the Dead Close
by Becky Cooper
Mad and Bad
by Bea Koch
Following in the popular footsteps of books like Ann Shen’s Bad Girls Throughout History, Koch takes the Regency, one of the most loved and idealized historical time periods and a huge inspiration for American pop culture, and reveals the independent-minded, standard-breaking real historical women who lived life on their terms. She also examines broader questions of culture in chapters that focus on the LGBTQ and Jewish communities, the lives of women of color in the Regency, and women who broke barriers in fields like astronomy and paleontology.
Liberation
by Imogen Kealey
Hero. Soldier. Spy. Leader. Her name is Nancy Wake. To the Allies, she was a fearless freedom fighter, a special operations legend, a woman ahead of her time. To the Gestapo, she was a ghost, a shadow, the most wanted person in the world. A riveting, richly imagined historical thriller inspired by a true story, Liberation brings to life one of World War II's most fascinating unsung heroines in all her fierce power and complexity. This is the story of one of the one of the war's most decorated women, told like never before.
Formation
by Ryan Leigh Dostie
She Proclaims
by Jennifer Palmieri
She Proclaims declares what most women know in their souls but have yet to say out loud-that they deserve something better than a life where men hold a vast majority of power and women continue to be undervalued. It is a manifesto for the second century of feminism that no longer chases a man’s elusive path but proclaims the value, ambition, and emotion women have had all along to change their world by changing how they engage in it.
Too Much
by Rachel Vorona Cote
TOO MUCH encourages women to reconsider the beauty of their excesses-emotional, physical, and spiritual. Rachel Vorona Cote braids cultural criticism, theory, and storytelling together in her exploration of how culture grinds away our bodies, souls, and sexualities, forcing us into smaller lives than we desire.This book will tell the story of how women, from the Victorian era to modern day, have learned to draw power from their reservoirs of feeling, all that makes us “Too Much.”