Our Top Reads For Women’s History Month

The lives and stories of women have always been a crucial, and often untold or underappreciated, part of history. March is Women’s History Month, a time to remember, celebrate, and honor the achievements and struggles of women. This month (and every month), we want to set aside time to acknowledge the work done by the great women of previous generations, while also looking for ways to continue sharing and empowering women’s stories in the future. Whether you pick up a new fiction novel with strong self-identifying women characters, or you’re looking for a nonfiction book to educate and inspire yourself, we’ve compiled this list as a great starting point for books to read during Women’s History Month.

Radiant Part hidden history, part love letter to creative innovation, this is the true story of an unlikely friendship between a dancer, Loie Fuller, and a scientist, Marie Curie, brought together by an illuminating discovery. Radiant is the true story of Marie Curie and Loie Fuller, two revolutionary women drawn together at the dawn of a new era by a singular discovery, and the lifelong friendship that grew out of their shared passion for enlightenment. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook

Formation Ryan Dostie never imagined herself on the front lines of a war halfway around the world.But when she is hired as a linguist, she quickly has to find a space for herself in the testosterone-filled world of the Army barracks, and has been holding her own until the unthinkable happens: she is raped by a fellow soldier. What follows is a riveting story told through a powerful literary memoir of one woman’s extraordinary journey to prove her worth, physically and mentally, in a world where the odds are stacked against her. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

