The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook
by Ashley Strickland Freeman
Eloté
(Grilled Mexican Street Corn)
MAKES 8 SERVINGS
I first had this dish at Café Habana in New York City when I was attending culinary school, and it was life-changing. It takes grilled corn to the next level by brushing the ears with creamy mayonnaise, rolling them in fluffy cheese, and then sprinkling with warm spices. If you can’t find pretty corn with husks, use corn picks or wooden skewers instead for the “handles.” Crumbled feta or finely shredded Parmesan are great alternatives to the cotija cheese.
INGREDIENTS
- 8 ears fresh corn with husks
- 1/2 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 1 cup crumbled cotija cheese
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat the grill to medium heat.
2. Pull back the husks on the corn (do not detach) and remove the silks. Replace the husks and soak the ears in cold water for 10 minutes.
3. Remove the corn from the water and shake off the excess. Fold back the husks and tie to create a handle. (Use a torn-off piece of husk as the tie.) Place the ears on the grill and grill for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until the corn is tender. Remove from the grill.
4. Brush the corn with the mayonnaise and roll in the cheese. Sprinkle evenly with the chili powder, paprika, and cilantro. Serve with the lime wedges.
