Eloté

Recipe from THE DUKE'S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK by Ashley Strickland Freeman

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook

by

Celebrate the South's favorite mayonnaise and learn how to cook with it in new delicious ways with this cookbook from food writer and Duke's lover Ashley Freeman.

Mayonnaise is one of those polarizing culinary debates akin to putting pineapple on pizza. Those who do love mayonnaise know that no mayonnaise is more beloved than Duke's, a Southern staple with a cult following that is expanding its reach north.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook will show you how to make the most delicious chicken salad or deviled eggs -- and introduce new approaches to everyday recipes. Think of what mayonnaise actually is: a beautiful emulsification of eggs, oil, and a touch of lemon for acidity, which are all elements vital to cooking and baking. Adding mayonnaise can help you make the flakiest pie crust, the fluffiest scrambled eggs, and the most delicious chocolate cake.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a compilation of recipes inspired by author Ashley Freeman's travels across the country. From classic favorites like Tomato Pie to unexpected dishes like Miso-Glazed Salmon or Sticky Toffee Puddings, you'll discover how versatile the South's favorite mayonnaise really is. And with stories and testimonials from beloved well-known chefs and food writers, The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a must-have book for loyal fans and newcomers alike.

Eloté

(Grilled Mexican Street Corn)

MAKES 8 SERVINGS

I first had this dish at Café Habana in New York City when I was attending culinary school, and it was life-changing. It takes grilled corn to the next level by brushing the ears with creamy mayonnaise, rolling them in fluffy cheese, and then sprinkling with warm spices. If you can’t find pretty corn with husks, use corn picks or wooden skewers instead for the “handles.” Crumbled feta or finely shredded Parmesan are great alternatives to the cotija cheese.

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 ears fresh corn with husks
  • 1/2 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
  • 1 cup crumbled cotija cheese
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the grill to medium heat.

2. Pull back the husks on the corn (do not detach) and remove the silks. Replace the husks and soak the ears in cold water for 10 minutes.

3. Remove the corn from the water and shake off the excess. Fold back the husks and tie to create a handle. (Use a torn-off piece of husk as the tie.) Place the ears on the grill and grill for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until the corn is tender. Remove from the grill.

4. Brush the corn with the mayonnaise and roll in the cheese. Sprinkle evenly with the chili powder, paprika, and cilantro. Serve with the lime wedges.