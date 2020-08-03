Flourless Chocolate and Raspberry Pots

Recipe from the new cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious

Serves 4

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips (60–80% cocoa solids)

3 large eggs

2⁄3 cup sugar

Seeds from 1 vanilla pod

1/4 cup ground almonds

1/4 cup good-quality cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting

6 ounces fresh raspberries, plus extra to serve

4 teaspoons crème de cacao or raspberry liqueur

These delicious mini chocolate–almond puddings have fresh raspberries steeped in liqueur hidden at the bottom of the pots for a boozy, fruity surprise. As they are made with ground almonds rather than flour, they are gluten free and have a dense, moist texture that I really love. Serve with a few extra fresh raspberries and a drizzle of cream for chocolate pudding perfection.

1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

2. Bring a kettle of water to a boil.

3. Put the chocolate into a small heatproof bowl and place in the microwave. Heat on high for 20 seconds, then stir and return to the microwave for another 20 seconds. Repeat the heating and stirring until the chocolate has melted. Leave to cool.

4. Separate the eggs into two bowls. Add half the sugar to the whites and beat with a handheld electric mixer on medium-high until stiff peaks form, 3–4 minutes.

5. Add the remaining sugar and the vanilla seeds to the egg yolks. Beat with the electric mixer on medium-high until thick, pale yellow, and fluffy. Add the melted

chocolate, ground almonds, cocoa powder, and a spoonful of the egg whites and beat until well combined. Gently fold in the remaining whites, being careful not to knock out all the air.

6. Divide the raspberries among four 7-ounce ramekins. Add a teaspoonful of liqueur to each one, then gently spoon the chocolate mixture evenly over the fruit.

7. Put all four ramekins into a small baking dish and pour in just enough boiling water to come 1 inch up the sides. Place on the middle shelf of the oven and bake until slightly puffed and dry on top, 12–15 minutes.

8. When ready, serve immediately with a dusting of cocoa powder and a few extra raspberries.

Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious Create chef-quality food without spending hours in the kitchen -- these are the recipes and straightforward tips you need to make good food fast.

With unlimited access to recipes, why does anyone need another cookbook? Because not all recipes are born equal. Not all of them have been created by a global superstar chef who has built his reputation on delivering the very best food -- whether that's the ultimate fine dining experience at his 3 Michelin-star Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay, or the perfectly crafted burger from his Las Vegas burger joint.

Over the course of his stellar career, Gordon has learned every trick in the trade to create dishes that taste fantastic and that can be produced without fail during even the busiest of days. Armed with that knowledge, he has written an inspired collection of recipes for the time-pressed home cook who doesn't want to compromise on taste or flavor.

The result is 100 tried and tested recipes that you'll find yourself using time and again. All the recipes take 30 minutes or less and use readily available ingredients that are transformed into something special with Gordon's no-nonsense approach to delicious food. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

