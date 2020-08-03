Flourless Chocolate and Raspberry Pots
Recipe from the new cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious
Serves 4
3/4 cup dark chocolate chips (60–80% cocoa solids)
3 large eggs
2⁄3 cup sugar
Seeds from 1 vanilla pod
1/4 cup ground almonds
1/4 cup good-quality cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting
6 ounces fresh raspberries, plus extra to serve
4 teaspoons crème de cacao or raspberry liqueur
These delicious mini chocolate–almond puddings have fresh raspberries steeped in liqueur hidden at the bottom of the pots for a boozy, fruity surprise. As they are made with ground almonds rather than flour, they are gluten free and have a dense, moist texture that I really love. Serve with a few extra fresh raspberries and a drizzle of cream for chocolate pudding perfection.
1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF.
2. Bring a kettle of water to a boil.
3. Put the chocolate into a small heatproof bowl and place in the microwave. Heat on high for 20 seconds, then stir and return to the microwave for another 20 seconds. Repeat the heating and stirring until the chocolate has melted. Leave to cool.
4. Separate the eggs into two bowls. Add half the sugar to the whites and beat with a handheld electric mixer on medium-high until stiff peaks form, 3–4 minutes.
5. Add the remaining sugar and the vanilla seeds to the egg yolks. Beat with the electric mixer on medium-high until thick, pale yellow, and fluffy. Add the melted
chocolate, ground almonds, cocoa powder, and a spoonful of the egg whites and beat until well combined. Gently fold in the remaining whites, being careful not to knock out all the air.
6. Divide the raspberries among four 7-ounce ramekins. Add a teaspoonful of liqueur to each one, then gently spoon the chocolate mixture evenly over the fruit.
7. Put all four ramekins into a small baking dish and pour in just enough boiling water to come 1 inch up the sides. Place on the middle shelf of the oven and bake until slightly puffed and dry on top, 12–15 minutes.
8. When ready, serve immediately with a dusting of cocoa powder and a few extra raspberries.