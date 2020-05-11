Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mile-High Bacon Cheeseburgers with Burger Sauce

Recipe from THE DUKE'S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK by Ashley Strickland Freeman

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook

Celebrate the South's favorite mayonnaise and learn how to cook with it in new delicious ways with this cookbook from food writer and Duke's lover Ashley Freeman.

Mayonnaise is one of those polarizing culinary debates akin to putting pineapple on pizza. Those who do love mayonnaise know that no mayonnaise is more beloved than Duke's, a Southern staple with a cult following that is expanding its reach north.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook will show you how to make the most delicious chicken salad or deviled eggs -- and introduce new approaches to everyday recipes. Think of what mayonnaise actually is: a beautiful emulsification of eggs, oil, and a touch of lemon for acidity, which are all elements vital to cooking and baking. Adding mayonnaise can help you make the flakiest pie crust, the fluffiest scrambled eggs, and the most delicious chocolate cake.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a compilation of recipes inspired by author Ashley Freeman's travels across the country. From classic favorites like Tomato Pie to unexpected dishes like Miso-Glazed Salmon or Sticky Toffee Puddings, you'll discover how versatile the South's favorite mayonnaise really is. And with stories and testimonials from beloved well-known chefs and food writers, The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a must-have book for loyal fans and newcomers alike.

Mile-High Bacon Cheeseburgers with Burger Sauce

MAKES 6 BURGERS

My dad is the burger-grilling king. Whenever I’m home I request that he make them (and his famous spaghetti). But since I can’t mimic his version, I’ve created my own, and I’m pretty sure you’ll be the hero of any cookout when you grill up these juicy burgers. The secret is definitely in the sauce: It is so good you’ll want to put it on everything—chicken fingers, French fries … a spoon.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 pounds ground round
  • 1/4 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 6 slices sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 6 hamburger buns
  • 12 slices bacon, cooked
  • Sandwich-sliced pickles
  • Tomato slices
  • Lettuce leaves
  • *Burger sauce (recipe follows)

DIRECTIONS

1. Gently combine the ground round, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Shape the mixture into 6 (3/4-inch-thick) patties.

2. Make the Burger Sauce.

3. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill the patties for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until almost done. Place the cheese slices on the patties and let stand until melted.

4. While the burgers cook, grill the red onion slices alongside for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until tender.

5. To serve, spread the Burger Sauce on the bun bottoms. Top with the patties, bacon, pickles, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Replace the bun tops and serve immediately.

*Tasty Tip: Make an indention in the center of each patty before grilling. This helps the burgers keep a uniform shape while cooking.

Burger Sauce

MAKES ABOUT 3/4 CUP

  • 1/2 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons hickory BBQ sauce
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika

Stir together all the ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve or up to 5 days.

 