Mile-High Bacon Cheeseburgers with Burger Sauce
The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook
by Ashley Strickland Freeman
MAKES 6 BURGERS
My dad is the burger-grilling king. Whenever I’m home I request that he make them (and his famous spaghetti). But since I can’t mimic his version, I’ve created my own, and I’m pretty sure you’ll be the hero of any cookout when you grill up these juicy burgers. The secret is definitely in the sauce: It is so good you’ll want to put it on everything—chicken fingers, French fries … a spoon.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds ground round
- 1/4 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 6 slices sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 6 hamburger buns
- 12 slices bacon, cooked
- Sandwich-sliced pickles
- Tomato slices
- Lettuce leaves
- *Burger sauce (recipe follows)
DIRECTIONS
1. Gently combine the ground round, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Shape the mixture into 6 (3/4-inch-thick) patties.
2. Make the Burger Sauce.
3. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill the patties for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until almost done. Place the cheese slices on the patties and let stand until melted.
4. While the burgers cook, grill the red onion slices alongside for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until tender.
5. To serve, spread the Burger Sauce on the bun bottoms. Top with the patties, bacon, pickles, tomato, red onion, and lettuce. Replace the bun tops and serve immediately.
*Tasty Tip: Make an indention in the center of each patty before grilling. This helps the burgers keep a uniform shape while cooking.
Burger Sauce
MAKES ABOUT 3/4 CUP
- 1/2 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons hickory BBQ sauce
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
Stir together all the ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve or up to 5 days.
