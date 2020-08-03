Pea & Mint Guacamole
Recipe from the new cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious
Serves 4
11/4 cups frozen peas
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, peeled and thinly sliced
2 ripe avocados
Juice of 2 limes
3 mint sprigs, leaves picked
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Time-saving tip
To peel avocados quickly and with minimal waste, cut them in half around the pit, then slip a spoon between the flesh and the skin and run it gently around the fruit, keeping the back of the spoon as close to the skin as possible. The flesh should pop out easily, leaving very little behind.
This dip is seriously green! It’s so much brighter, fresher, and better for you than store-bought guacamole, and is really quick and simple to make. It’s a great standby recipe too, as chances are that you already have all the ingredients in the kitchen. It is great with crunchy vegetables, such as radishes, baby carrots, sugarsnap peas, Little Gem lettuce leaves, and mini cucumbers, but also with tortilla chips or spread on toast as an alternative to hummus.
1. Put the peas into a colander and hold under running tepid water for about a minute to defrost them.
2. Place a frying pan over medium heat and add the oil. When hot, sweat the onion for 3–4 minutes, until soft, stirring regularly to keep it from sticking.
3. Slice the avocados in half, remove the pits, and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Chop the flesh and put it into a blender or bowl with the lime juice and mint leaves.
4. Add the peas to the onions in the frying pan and allow to warm through for a minute.
5. Tip the onions and peas into the blender or bowl and season with salt and pepper. Pulse or mash with a fork just until the mixture combines—you want to retain some texture. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Serve with a selection of crunchy
vegetables or chips.