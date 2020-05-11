Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Plum Upside-Down Cake

Recipe from THE DUKE'S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK by Ashley Strickland Freeman

Celebrate the South's favorite mayonnaise and learn how to cook with it in new delicious ways with this cookbook from food writer and Duke's lover Ashley Freeman.

Mayonnaise is one of those polarizing culinary debates akin to putting pineapple on pizza. Those who do love mayonnaise know that no mayonnaise is more beloved than Duke's, a Southern staple with a cult following that is expanding its reach north.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook will show you how to make the most delicious chicken salad or deviled eggs -- and introduce new approaches to everyday recipes. Think of what mayonnaise actually is: a beautiful emulsification of eggs, oil, and a touch of lemon for acidity, which are all elements vital to cooking and baking. Adding mayonnaise can help you make the flakiest pie crust, the fluffiest scrambled eggs, and the most delicious chocolate cake.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a compilation of recipes inspired by author Ashley Freeman's travels across the country. From classic favorites like Tomato Pie to unexpected dishes like Miso-Glazed Salmon or Sticky Toffee Puddings, you'll discover how versatile the South's favorite mayonnaise really is. And with stories and testimonials from beloved well-known chefs and food writers, The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a must-have book for loyal fans and newcomers alike.

MAKES 8-10 SERVINGS

Move over pineapple upside-down cake—a new version is in town. This secretly easy, impressive dessert is all about the layering of the fruit. Note that super-ripe plums actually work better, and arranging them in a single layer is key. You’ll also want to turn the cake out (upsidedown) while it’s still hot, and let it cool on the serving plate.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 cup salted butter
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 black or red plums, pitted and thinly sliced
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round baking pan (I use vegetable shortening).

2. Combine the butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a small saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook until the butter is melted, stirring until smooth. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan, spreading to coat evenly.

3. Arrange the plum slices in a single layer in concentric circles over the brown sugar mixture. (I make one circle in the center and one around the edges.)

4. Stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

5. Beat the granulated sugar and mayonnaise with an electric mixer until creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Beat in the extracts.

6. Pour the batter evenly over the plums. Bake the cake at 350°F for 40 to 45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes.

7. Run a knife around the edge and immediately turn out the cake onto a rimmed cake plate or platter. Serve warm or at room temperature.

 