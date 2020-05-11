Skillet Chicken Parmesan
The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook
by Ashley Strickland Freeman
Skillet Chicken Parmesan
MAKES 4 SERVINGS
This is the ultimate dinner to make when you want to impress your family. The best part about it is that it’s so easy to put together (but no one has to know!). Serve with pasta and a green salad and dinner is done.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 boneless. skinless chicken breasts (about 2 pounds)
- 1/4 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1 cup dry breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Fresh basil leaves
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.
2. Brush both sides of the chicken with the mayonnaise; sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Combine the breadcrumbs, flour, and Italian seasoning in a shallow dish. Dip the chicken in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing to coat evenly.
3. Heat the oil in a large cast-iron or other oven proof skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the chicken for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat. Pour the marinara sauce over the chicken, sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese, and arrange the mozzarella slices evenly over the top.
4. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake at 425°F for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is melted and lightly browned. Top with basil leaves before serving.
