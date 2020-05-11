Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Skillet Chicken Parmesan

Recipe from THE DUKE'S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK by Ashley Strickland Freeman

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook

by

Celebrate the South's favorite mayonnaise and learn how to cook with it in new delicious ways with this cookbook from food writer and Duke's lover Ashley Freeman.

Mayonnaise is one of those polarizing culinary debates akin to putting pineapple on pizza. Those who do love mayonnaise know that no mayonnaise is more beloved than Duke's, a Southern staple with a cult following that is expanding its reach north.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook will show you how to make the most delicious chicken salad or deviled eggs -- and introduce new approaches to everyday recipes. Think of what mayonnaise actually is: a beautiful emulsification of eggs, oil, and a touch of lemon for acidity, which are all elements vital to cooking and baking. Adding mayonnaise can help you make the flakiest pie crust, the fluffiest scrambled eggs, and the most delicious chocolate cake.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a compilation of recipes inspired by author Ashley Freeman's travels across the country. From classic favorites like Tomato Pie to unexpected dishes like Miso-Glazed Salmon or Sticky Toffee Puddings, you'll discover how versatile the South's favorite mayonnaise really is. And with stories and testimonials from beloved well-known chefs and food writers, The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a must-have book for loyal fans and newcomers alike.

Skillet Chicken Parmesan

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

This is the ultimate dinner to make when you want to impress your family. The best part about it is that it’s so easy to put together (but no one has to know!). Serve with pasta and a green salad and dinner is done.

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 boneless. skinless chicken breasts (about 2 pounds)
  • 1/4 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • Fresh basil leaves

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. Brush both sides of the chicken with the mayonnaise; sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Combine the breadcrumbs, flour, and Italian seasoning in a shallow dish. Dip the chicken in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing to coat evenly.

3. Heat the oil in a large cast-iron or other oven proof skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the chicken for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat. Pour the marinara sauce over the chicken, sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese, and arrange the mozzarella slices evenly over the top.

4. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake at 425°F for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is melted and lightly browned. Top with basil leaves before serving.

 