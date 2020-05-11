Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan Mac ’n’ Cheese
The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook
by Ashley Strickland Freeman
Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan Mac ‘n’ Cheese
MAKES 6 SERVINGS
This home-run dish will please the whole family—from little kids to kids at heart. Experiment with your favorite cheeses, but I recommend keeping the Gouda. It lends the crucial smoky flavor to the pasta that makes this mac and cheese special. Bake and serve in a 2-quart baking dish or in individual dishes.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 (16-ounce) package corkscrew pasta
- 1 (8-ounce) package smoked Gouda cheese, shredded
- 1 (8-ounce) block extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
- 4 ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1-1/2 cups Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup salted butter, melted
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Cook the pasta in boiling salted water according to package directions until al dente. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.
2. Stir in the cheeses, mayonnaise, sour cream, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, and salt. Spoon into 6 lightly greased
individual baking dishes or a 2-quart baking dish.
3. Stir together the breadcrumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle over the top. Bake the pasta at 325°F for 30 minutes, or until the topping is browned and the mixture is bubbly.
*Tasty Tip: To make fresh breadcrumbs, pulse a few pieces of (preferably stale) bread in a food processor until crumbly.
