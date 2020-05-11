Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan Mac ’n’ Cheese

Recipe from THE DUKE'S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK by Ashley Strickland Freeman

by

Celebrate the South's favorite mayonnaise and learn how to cook with it in new delicious ways with this cookbook from food writer and Duke's lover Ashley Freeman.

Mayonnaise is one of those polarizing culinary debates akin to putting pineapple on pizza. Those who do love mayonnaise know that no mayonnaise is more beloved than Duke's, a Southern staple with a cult following that is expanding its reach north.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook will show you how to make the most delicious chicken salad or deviled eggs -- and introduce new approaches to everyday recipes. Think of what mayonnaise actually is: a beautiful emulsification of eggs, oil, and a touch of lemon for acidity, which are all elements vital to cooking and baking. Adding mayonnaise can help you make the flakiest pie crust, the fluffiest scrambled eggs, and the most delicious chocolate cake.

The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a compilation of recipes inspired by author Ashley Freeman's travels across the country. From classic favorites like Tomato Pie to unexpected dishes like Miso-Glazed Salmon or Sticky Toffee Puddings, you'll discover how versatile the South's favorite mayonnaise really is. And with stories and testimonials from beloved well-known chefs and food writers, The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook is a must-have book for loyal fans and newcomers alike.

Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan Mac ‘n’ Cheese

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

This home-run dish will please the whole family—from little kids to kids at heart. Experiment with your favorite cheeses, but I recommend keeping the Gouda. It lends the crucial smoky flavor to the pasta that makes this mac and cheese special. Bake and serve in a 2-quart baking dish or in individual dishes.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 (16-ounce) package corkscrew pasta
  • 1 (8-ounce) package smoked Gouda cheese, shredded
  • 1 (8-ounce) block extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 4 ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1-1/2 cups Duke’s Mayonnaise
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup salted butter, melted

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Cook the pasta in boiling salted water according to package directions until al dente. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

2. Stir in the cheeses, mayonnaise, sour cream, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, and salt. Spoon into 6 lightly greased

individual baking dishes or a 2-quart baking dish.

3. Stir together the breadcrumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle over the top. Bake the pasta at 325°F for 30 minutes, or until the topping is browned and the mixture is bubbly.

*Tasty Tip: To make fresh breadcrumbs, pulse a few pieces of (preferably stale) bread in a food processor until crumbly.

 