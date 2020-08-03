Spanish Chorizo Rice

Recipe from the new cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious

Serves 4

10 ounces spicy chorizo sausages

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, peeled and finely diced

1 large green pepper, seeded and diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon hot smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons tomato purée

7 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

Pinch of ground saffron

11/4 cups chicken stock

7 ounces cooked piquillo peppers

3 (8.8-ounce) packages of microwavable long-grain rice, cooked

1 (14-ounce) can of black beans, drained and rinsed

3/4 cup pitted green olives

Sea salt and freshly ground black

pepper

To serve

Small handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1 ounce Manchego cheese, shaved (optional)

The paprika-flavored oil from the chorizo permeates this cracking rice dish, making it rich, sumptuous, and very moreish. When I don’t have time to make an authentic paella from scratch, I cheat and use precooked long-grain rice. This has a different texture from the short-grain Bomba rice traditionally used in paella, but it carries the flavors beautifully.

1. Place a large sauté pan over medium heat. Cut the chorizo into thick slices, then add to the pan with the olive oil. Cook for 5 minutes, or until browned and crispy on both sides. Transfer to a plate.

2. Add the onion to the pan and cook in the chorizo fat for 2–3 minutes, until softened. Add the green pepper and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.

3. Add the paprika, cumin, and tomato purée and stir for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, saffron, and stock and bring to a simmer.

4. Cut the piquillo peppers into thick slices and add to the pan along with the rice, black beans, and olives. Cook for 4–5 minutes.

5. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the parsley and Manchego (if using) before serving.

Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious Create chef-quality food without spending hours in the kitchen -- these are the recipes and straightforward tips you need to make good food fast.

With unlimited access to recipes, why does anyone need another cookbook? Because not all recipes are born equal. Not all of them have been created by a global superstar chef who has built his reputation on delivering the very best food -- whether that's the ultimate fine dining experience at his 3 Michelin-star Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay, or the perfectly crafted burger from his Las Vegas burger joint.

Over the course of his stellar career, Gordon has learned every trick in the trade to create dishes that taste fantastic and that can be produced without fail during even the busiest of days. Armed with that knowledge, he has written an inspired collection of recipes for the time-pressed home cook who doesn't want to compromise on taste or flavor.

The result is 100 tried and tested recipes that you'll find yourself using time and again. All the recipes take 30 minutes or less and use readily available ingredients that are transformed into something special with Gordon's no-nonsense approach to delicious food. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers