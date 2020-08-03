Spanish Chorizo Rice
Recipe from the new cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious
Serves 4
10 ounces spicy chorizo sausages
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 red onion, peeled and finely diced
1 large green pepper, seeded and diced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
1 teaspoon hot smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons tomato purée
7 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
Pinch of ground saffron
11/4 cups chicken stock
7 ounces cooked piquillo peppers
3 (8.8-ounce) packages of microwavable long-grain rice, cooked
1 (14-ounce) can of black beans, drained and rinsed
3/4 cup pitted green olives
Sea salt and freshly ground black
pepper
To serve
Small handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
1 ounce Manchego cheese, shaved (optional)
The paprika-flavored oil from the chorizo permeates this cracking rice dish, making it rich, sumptuous, and very moreish. When I don’t have time to make an authentic paella from scratch, I cheat and use precooked long-grain rice. This has a different texture from the short-grain Bomba rice traditionally used in paella, but it carries the flavors beautifully.
1. Place a large sauté pan over medium heat. Cut the chorizo into thick slices, then add to the pan with the olive oil. Cook for 5 minutes, or until browned and crispy on both sides. Transfer to a plate.
2. Add the onion to the pan and cook in the chorizo fat for 2–3 minutes, until softened. Add the green pepper and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.
3. Add the paprika, cumin, and tomato purée and stir for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, saffron, and stock and bring to a simmer.
4. Cut the piquillo peppers into thick slices and add to the pan along with the rice, black beans, and olives. Cook for 4–5 minutes.
5. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the parsley and Manchego (if using) before serving.