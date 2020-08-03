Steak Tacos with Pink Pickled Onion and Pico de Gallo

Recipe from the new cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious

Serves 2

2 (8-ounce) flank steaks

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon Mexican chili powder

2 tablespoons mild olive oil

6–8 (6-inch) round yellow or blue corn tortillas

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the pickled onion

2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Juice of 1 lime

For the pico de gallo

7 ounces cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 jalapeño chile, seeded if you want a milder hit, sliced

Small handful of cilantro, roughly chopped

1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

Squeeze of lime juice

For the chipotle crema

1⁄2 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons chipotle paste

Mexican street food is everywhere in LA, and I love the many different variations of tacos you can buy—pork, beef, chicken, and fish in amazing sauces. The great thing about making tacos at home is that everyone can fill their own, leaving out the bits they don’t like, and adding plenty of what they do like. Pico de gallo, a roughly chopped salsa, doesn’t usually contain avocado, but I love the creaminess it adds.

1. Sprinkle the steaks with the cumin and chili powder. Drizzle with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

2. Put the sliced onions into a small bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave for 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make the pico de gallo: put the tomatoes and jalapeño into a small bowl with the cilantro, avocado, and lime juice. Season to taste.

4. Drain the onions, then place them in a small bowl. Add the oregano, lime juice, and a little salt and stir to combine.

5. Heat a large nonstick frying pan over high heat and cook the steaks for 3–4 minutes on each side. Transfer to a warm plate and leave to rest.

6. Heat the tortillas in a large frying pan one at a time until lightly toasted on each side.

7. Make the chipotle crema by mixing the sour cream with the chipotle paste.

8. Carve the steaks into thick slices. Place the tortillas on two plates and spoon some crema over them. Top with slices of steak, some pico de gallo, and pink onions and serve straight away.

Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious Create chef-quality food without spending hours in the kitchen -- these are the recipes and straightforward tips you need to make good food fast.

With unlimited access to recipes, why does anyone need another cookbook? Because not all recipes are born equal. Not all of them have been created by a global superstar chef who has built his reputation on delivering the very best food -- whether that's the ultimate fine dining experience at his 3 Michelin-star Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay, or the perfectly crafted burger from his Las Vegas burger joint.

Over the course of his stellar career, Gordon has learned every trick in the trade to create dishes that taste fantastic and that can be produced without fail during even the busiest of days. Armed with that knowledge, he has written an inspired collection of recipes for the time-pressed home cook who doesn't want to compromise on taste or flavor.

The result is 100 tried and tested recipes that you'll find yourself using time and again. All the recipes take 30 minutes or less and use readily available ingredients that are transformed into something special with Gordon's no-nonsense approach to delicious food. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers