Steak Tacos with Pink Pickled Onion and Pico de Gallo
Recipe from the new cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious
Serves 2
2 (8-ounce) flank steaks
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon Mexican chili powder
2 tablespoons mild olive oil
6–8 (6-inch) round yellow or blue corn tortillas
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the pickled onion
2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
Juice of 1 lime
For the pico de gallo
7 ounces cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 jalapeño chile, seeded if you want a milder hit, sliced
Small handful of cilantro, roughly chopped
1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
Squeeze of lime juice
For the chipotle crema
1⁄2 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons chipotle paste
Mexican street food is everywhere in LA, and I love the many different variations of tacos you can buy—pork, beef, chicken, and fish in amazing sauces. The great thing about making tacos at home is that everyone can fill their own, leaving out the bits they don’t like, and adding plenty of what they do like. Pico de gallo, a roughly chopped salsa, doesn’t usually contain avocado, but I love the creaminess it adds.
1. Sprinkle the steaks with the cumin and chili powder. Drizzle with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
2. Put the sliced onions into a small bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave for 10 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, make the pico de gallo: put the tomatoes and jalapeño into a small bowl with the cilantro, avocado, and lime juice. Season to taste.
4. Drain the onions, then place them in a small bowl. Add the oregano, lime juice, and a little salt and stir to combine.
5. Heat a large nonstick frying pan over high heat and cook the steaks for 3–4 minutes on each side. Transfer to a warm plate and leave to rest.
6. Heat the tortillas in a large frying pan one at a time until lightly toasted on each side.
7. Make the chipotle crema by mixing the sour cream with the chipotle paste.
8. Carve the steaks into thick slices. Place the tortillas on two plates and spoon some crema over them. Top with slices of steak, some pico de gallo, and pink onions and serve straight away.