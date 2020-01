Each and every Christmas,

when putting up the tree,

Take me out, dust me off and remember family.

Tie me to the highest bough,

and marvel at the sight

Of the beautiful glint it presents

as it catches all the lights.

Nothing is as gorgeous, though

as what we’ve come to be,

In each other’s lives like this,

and it fills my heart with glee.

I’m gonna have to sign off now,

as the tears begin to fall,

Happy tears they are, though

because in my heart, I’m with you all.