Anthem (excerpt)

You have arrived at your destination.

He pulls over on a quiet, tree-lined street. The internet has told him that the loss of muscle control in his hands will worsen and spread. The muscles in his body are literally wasting away, deprived of nourishment. One day in the not-too-distant future he will lose the ability to walk, then speak, then eat, then breathe. And then he will be dead.

He shuts off the car. Beside him, Margot is still buzzing.

“Six three one. This is the place.”

They get out. The sound of cicadas hits them along with the heat, as if the temperature itself is a life form. They are on the east side of town—east and west separated by highway 35, a north/south artery commonly known as the NAFTA superhighway. The area used to be predominately Black, but the last ten years have seen the blooming creep of gentrification. first the artists, then the restaurants, then the strollers, housing prices rising, driving out the existing community. In some ways it is the history of the United States played in perpetuity as a meme. The manifest destiny of wealth to spread and absorb. The word “reclamation.”

Story and her boyfriend—Felix?—moved into a sublet on Holly Street near an artisanal restaurant that used to be a Laundromat. It’s a small white clapboard house that needs a paint job. The lawn, Remy notices, has surrendered to the heat and lies sickly yellow beside the cracked concrete walk. The house has been squeezed between two adjoining homes, one a modern remodel, the other a dilapidated Craftsman with a for sale sign by the curb.

“We could buy that one,” says Hadrian, already taller than his mother at twelve.

“She’d love that,” says Margot, wishing she’d thought to bring a gift or a bottle of wine. Do you bring alcohol to your adult children? she wonders. Is that a thing?

They approach the house. The shades are drawn. There are lights on inside.

“You told her we were coming?” Remy asks for the third time since they landed.

“Again, yes,” says Margot, a hint of annoyance coming into her voice. “I texted, but I didn’t hear back.”

Remy knocks. The front lawn is sunlit and hot, and they stand sweating, waiting for the kids to answer.

“You—”

“She knows,” says Margot. “Maybe we should have gone to the hotel first.”

Hadrian goes to the living room window, peers in.

“Hadrian,” says Remy.

“I’m just looking.”

“This is Texas. Black men shouldn’t look in people’s windows in Texas.”

“He’s twelve,” says Margot.

“You don’t think they shoot twelve-year-olds here?”

Margot checks her watch. In her head she’s already heading to the airport to fly to DC. She steps past Remy, tries to the door. It’s unlocked.

“Mistake,” says Remy.

“I’ve got to pee,” Margot tells him.

She steps inside. There is no entryway. The front door opens into the living room. The decorations are a mix of post-college IKEA assemblage, his and hers. Margot recognizes a few heirlooms—Grandma’s trunk, covered with a linen doily, Story’s childhood armoire. Several black-and-white photos in cheap frames line the walls—the boyfriend’s work? On her way to the bathroom, Margot passes two suitcases and a leather overnight bag but doesn’t notice them. Why would you?

Remy and Hadrian enter behind her in time to see the bathroom door closing. Even though it’s his stepdaughter’s house, Remy feels nervous at the trespass. He closes the front door quickly. Inside, the air-conditioning is on. The coolness is welcome, but with it comes a smell—a subtle sourness, like milk that has turned. He looks over at Hadrian, but the boy has his phone out already. So Remy follows the smell to the kitchen door, opens it.

The smell is stronger inside. Remy can see that the kitchen table has been set for dinner. Plates full of food, forks half-buried. Pots sit on the stove, dishes in the sink. But it’s the chairs that get his attention, both set at forty-five-degree angles from the table, frozen as if in mid-move. The story they tell is one of simultaneity, a mirror dance, chairs slid back in harmony and abandoned at once.

Remy examines the table. Chicken and potatoes, maybe. A pot pie. There is a bowl in the center of the table, wrapped in a dish towel. Remy looks inside, recoils. It looks like rice at first, but the rice is moving.

How long does it take for maggots to grow? he wonders. Three days? A week?

“Babe?”

He turns. Margot is standing in the doorway.

“They’re not home,” he says.

“I know.”

“They haven’t been in a few days.”

“What’s that smell?”

Remy is trying to process what it means. A spontaneous getaway? Late for an outing. We’ll do the dishes later. A medical emergency—we should call the hospitals, he thinks.

Margot sees the maggots. “Oh my God.”

He takes her arm, leads her back into the living room. “When did you talk to her?”

“Thursday?”

“On the phone?”

“She texted.”

Hadrian calls out from the sofa, eyes still on his mobile screen. “What’s that smell?”

“Dishes,” says Remy.

Margot thinks about the exchange with Story. Thursday was US v Valice, a federal racketeering case. And then administrative meetings. She texted Story from the elevator.

Excited to see you.

An hour went by and then a response.

Who?

Very funny, she wrote. Did you pick a restaurant yet? I can have Barbara make a reservation.

She waited for a response, but nothing came. Then, as she put her phone in her robe pocket, it buzzed. She pulled out the phone, looked at it.

Ha ha ha.

What did that mean? She texted back, but got no reply. For some reason she thought about the silliness from her daughter’s youth. Thirteen, fourteen, fifteen. This obsession with skinniness, the oversize sweatshirts hiding weight loss, dinners unfinished, lunches uneaten, and then the realization that Story was literally starving herself to death.

Where did my daughter go? she wondered, sitting in the waiting room at the doctor’s office, the girl who stood on that stage and sang with such bright innocence? And then she saw the number on the scale and nearly fainted.

“The police,” she says. “We should call the police.”

As if on cue, her phone rings. The number is unlisted. She answers.

“Judge Nadir, this is Chuck Malcolm. Is this a good time?”

“It’s—I’m not sure. We’re in Austin visiting my daughter, but she’s not here. And there are dishes on the table and bags packed in the living room. And I haven’t talked to her in five days.”

“You’re worried.”

“Yes.”

“She lives alone?”

“No, with her boyfriend. But he’s gone too. I don’t have his number.”

She breathes, mind racing. “There are maggots.”

A pause on the other end of the line. “I’ve just sent Randy to call the Justice Department. Someone from the FBI field office in Austin should be there within the hour.”

Relief, warm and overflowing, fills her. “Thank you.”

“Given the circumstances, should I put your flight on hold?”

She looks at Remy, who has been listening. He shakes his head, mouths, Go.

“I don’t know,” she says.

“I understand, and no one will fault you if you think you should wait until you know what happened to your daughter, but this thing is moving. And there’s no pause button I can hit. So—”

Remy squeezes her shoulder. “Go,” he says. “I’ll find her.”

She nods, her eyes watering of their own accord, looks to her son.

“We got this,” he says.

She nods. “No,” she says, “I’m still coming. Just tell me where and when.”

“Give me your daughter’s address. Someone from the field office will take you to the airfield.”

“The airfield.”

“It’s important we keep things quiet for now. The press knows the justice is thinking about retiring. They’ll be watching the airports.”

“What time is the flight?”

“Whatever time you show up. The plane’s en route.”

“Oh,” she says. “I don’t have—I need something to wear to meet the president. I don’t have—I packed for barbecue.”

“I can do that for you. I’ll have someone reach out to your office.”

“Thank you—I—you’re kind.”

“Well, thanks, but the fact is—you’re my choice, and I want you to win. So not a complete altruist.”

“Fair enough.”

“But, Margot?”

“Yes,” she hears herself say.

“I’ll be praying for you and your family.”

She hangs up. “I need some water,” she says, “or to sit down.”

Remy goes into the kitchen, gets her a glass, fills it from the tap. When he comes back, she’s gone. Hadrian points.

“Bedroom.”

Remy doesn’t know where that is exactly, but he moves down the hall, finds her standing in a south-facing room that looks into a fenced backyard. Margot is going through the dresser.

“Her underwear is gone.”

She closes the top drawer, goes to the closet. Inside are mostly bare hangers.

She remembers rushing her daughter to the hospital that day, her vitals all over the map, electrolytes nonexistent, suffering from severe dehydration. An hour later Story was on a feeding tube, her hands strapped down so she couldn’t struggle. A void. Where her child had been there was now a void.

That was the beginning of a journey that last five years, what Margot now calls the silliness, because calling it what it really was is to admit how close she’d come to failure as a parent. To death.

“So she packed all her clothes,” says Margot, “but then why leave her bags in the house?”

“Did you check if her car is here?”

Margot’s eyes widen. She pushes past him, moves down the hall and out the front door. Story drives a blue Camry, a hand-me-down from her uncle. Margot searches the street but doesn’t see it. Remy follows her out onto the lawn, still carrying the glass of water.

“Tell me the boyfriend’s name again?”

“Felix,” she says. “Moor. I think. The last name.”

“I saw a desk. I’ll go through it, but it’s all phones anymore.”

“The FBI will know.”

Neither of them states the obvious; which is that all around the country children are disappearing permanently. That the next step for them is to call the hospital or a morgue. Instinctually they agree to think of this crisis in terms of solvability. Gone X number of hours, last seen headed in Y direction. A mystery. What they’re facing is a mystery, nothing more.

Remy feels weak in the knees suddenly. The heat maybe. He’s not used to this much humidity. He reaches out and leans against a pecan tree. Margot notices.

“Are you okay?” she asks.

“I’m fine. It’s just—a lot.”

She nods.

“Promise me you’ll find her,” she says.

“I’ll find her,” he says as a black sedan pulls up to the curb, parks. A man climbs out of the passenger seat. A woman from the driver’s, both in suits. The FBI, as promised, has arrived.