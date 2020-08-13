Ben Sevier
Senior VP and Publisher
I joined Grand Central in 2016 to continue Grand Central’s tradition of excellence in the commercial thriller, supernatural fiction, and literary horror genres. I’m drawn to upmarket suspense with strong, sympathetic characters, high concept thrillers, series fiction that endures book after book, year after year, and page-turning stories that engage, play with, or subvert genre expectations. I also edit nonfiction that appeals to male readers—stories that interrogate, explore, and challenge contemporary masculinity. My authors include the #1 New York Times bestsellers Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child, Stephen Chbosky, and nationally bestselling authors Chuck Hogan, Ben Mezrich, and Chuck Palahniuk, to name a few. Prior to joining GCP, I helped launch Little, Brown’s Mulholland Books imprint, where I worked with authors like C. J. Sansom, Joe Ide, and more. Authors I have worked with have received the ALA Alex Award, the Nero Award, the Macavity Award, the Strand Critics Award for Best Debut, have been featured as Best Books of the Year in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and have received or been nominated for Edgar Awards in the Best Novel, Best First Novel, and Best Paperback Original categories.
I was born in Burundi, raised in Missouri, and books are my guiding light. I graduated from The American University of Rome with a BA in Communications and received an MS in Publishing and Digital Media from New York University. In February 2019, I happily joined the team at Grand Central Publishing. It’s a joy to be able to work with the wide range of books that I love, including memoir, narrative nonfiction, women’s fiction, horror, romance, and more. I currently assist Wes Miller and Seema Mahanian. I look forward to seeing where else reading takes me.
I joined GCP in 2019 after working at Palgrave Macmillan, having previously interned at HSG Literary and Frances Goldin Literary Agency. In 2017, I graduated from Hamilton College, where I majored in English and Economics before promptly forgetting everything I learned from the latter.
I enjoy nonfiction, especially narrative, with a pop culture, feminist, deeply reported journalistic, or sociological bent, as well as comedic or culturally relevant memoir. On the fiction side, I gravitate towards voice-driven, quirky or literary titles with a unique perspective. I support Suzanne O’Neill and Maddie Caldwell.
