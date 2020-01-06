Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Events
See Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child on tour for their latest thriller, Crooked River
February 2020
Preston & Child in Scottsdale, AZ
The Poisoned Pen Bookstore
See Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (via Skype)
Preston & Child in Tampa, FL
Barnes & Noble
Preston & Child in Orlando, FL
Quantum Leap Winery
The Tasting Room will be open 2-8pm for tasting flights, wines by the glass, and bottles to go! Preston and Child's Book Signing Event from 5:30-6:30pm.
Preston & Child in Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach Book Center
Preston & Child in Delray, FL
Murder on the Beach
Douglas and Lincoln will speak and sign Crooked River.
Preston & Child in Coral Gables, FL
Books & Books
Preston & Child in Naples, FL
Barnes & Noble