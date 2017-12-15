Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Get an exclusive Brad Meltzer Invisible Army Decoder Disc!

Pre-order Brad Meltzer’s new thriller, THE ESCAPE ARTIST, and upload your receipt in the form below to receive an exclusive Brad Meltzer Invisible Army Decoder Disc, plus a special coded message from Brad to unlock!

The receipt can be a screenshot of your pre-order of THE ESCAPE ARTIST from any online book retailer, or a photo of a physical receipt after pre-ordering THE ESCAPE ARTIST from any book retailer.

The inscription on the decoder disc reads: "Property of Brad Meltzer's Invisible Army. Saving the World with Kindness!"

If you're having trouble submitting the form, email us here.

 

Pre-order THE ESCAPE ARTIST

Meet The Author: Brad Meltzer

Brad Meltzer is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Inner Circle and ten other bestselling thrillers. He is also the author of the Ordinary People Change the World series of picture book biographies—which includes I am Harriet Tubman—and is the host of the History Channel television shows Decoded and Lost History, in which he helped find the missing 9/11 flag. He lives in Florida. You can find out much more about him at BradMeltzer.com. You can also see what he’s doing right now at Facebook.com/BradMeltzer and on Twitter @bradmeltzer.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less