November 11, 2021  | Virtual Event | Tacoma

In conversation with Austin Channing Brown  |  Hosted by Parable
About the Book

 

 

From the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller So You Want to Talk About Race, an  “illuminating” (New York Times Book Review) history of white male identity.

 

What happens to a country that tells generation after generation of white men that they deserve power? What happens when success is defined by status over women and people of color, instead of by actual accomplishments?

Through the last 150 years of American history — from the post-reconstruction South and the mythic stories of cowboys in the West, to the present-day controversy over NFL protests and the backlash against the rise of women in politics — Ijeoma Oluo exposes the devastating consequences of white male supremacy on women, people of color, and white men themselves. Mediocre investigates the real costs of this phenomenon in order to imagine a new white male identity, one free from racism and sexism.

 

As provocative as it is essential, this book will upend everything you thought you knew about American identity and offers a bold new vision of American greatness.

_

 

Ijeoma started the Seattle Artist Relief Fund to help artists in Seattle who lost work due to COVID-19 cancellations. Please make a tax deductible donation if you can at www.langstonseattle.org/home/sarf

Love for Nobody's Princess

 

"Ridley hits the sweet spot of tickling readers’ funny bones and pulling on their heartstrings in equal measure. This is a joy."
Publishers Weekly, starred review
“Writing with plenty of panache, a flair for thoughtful characterization, and an exhilarating sense of humor, Ridley deftly delivers another marvelously imaginative addition to her Wild Wynchesters series that proves to be another perfect dose of reading joy.”
Booklist, starred review
“The story is fun and playful, but weighty topics are deftly mixed in… Another pleasing and joyful addition to the Wild Wynchesters series.”
Kirkus
“Ridley, who has a deft hand with dialogue and detail and crafts bookmark-it scenes and byplay, is fast becoming an auto-buy author and makes a good read-alike suggestion for fans of Lisa Kleypas, Grace Burrowes, and Elizabeth Hoyt.”
Library Journal
About the Author

 

 

Erica Ridley is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical romance novels. When not reading or writing romances, Erica can be found riding camels in Africa, zip-lining through rain forests in Costa Rica, or getting hopelessly lost in the middle of Budapest.

 

Twitter: @EricaRidley

Instagram: @EricaRidley