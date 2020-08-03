Cauliflower Soup with Brown Butter and Cheesy Toasts

Recipe from the new cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious

Serves 4

2 tablespoons olive oil

11⁄2 tablespoons butter

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

Small handful of sage leaves

1 (2-pound) cauliflower

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

3⁄4 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

For the brown butter

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon truffle oil

Handful of sage leaves

For the cheesy toasts

4 slices of baguette, thinly sliced on the diagonal

4 ounces grated cheese mixture (mozzarella, Cheddar, blue, and Gruyère, or a combination of whatever you have in the fridge)

Time-saving tip

If you warm the stock in a saucepan over medium heat while you prep the onions, garlic, and cauliflower, it will come to a boil quicker when you add it to the soup pan, therefore speeding up the whole process.

Making brown butter, or beurre noisette, is one of those techniques that chefs love but home cooks seem to steer clear of because it sounds tricky. Believe me, it’s really not complicated, and the more often you do it, the more confident you become at judging the right time to take the pan off the heat. It’s such an easy way to add a rich nuttiness to this creamy soup, and it smells incredible.

1. Preheat the broiler.

2. Place a large saucepan over medium heat and add the oil and butter. When the butter has melted, add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes. Add the sage leaves and cook for 1 additional minute.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the cauliflower by removing the leaves and separating the florets. Roughly chop them into small pieces of the same size.

4. Add the chopped cauliflower and the stock to the pan. Season with salt and pepper, bring to a boil, and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the milk and cream and simmer for an additional 8 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, make the brown butter. Put the butter into a small saucepan and place it over high heat. When it begins to brown, remove the pan from the heat and add the truffle oil and sage leaves. Stir well and leave to cool.

6. Now make the toasts. Lay the baguette slices on a baking sheet and broil for 2–3 minutes, until lightly golden on one side. Turn each slice over, then sprinkle liberally with the grated cheese. Place under the broiler again for an additional 4 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and golden.

7. When the cauliflower is cooked, blend the mixture with a stick blender until smooth. Check the seasoning and adjust as necessary. Ladle the soup into bowls and spoon over the brown butter and sage leaves. Serve with the cheesy toasts on the side.

Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious Create chef-quality food without spending hours in the kitchen -- these are the recipes and straightforward tips you need to make good food fast.

With unlimited access to recipes, why does anyone need another cookbook? Because not all recipes are born equal. Not all of them have been created by a global superstar chef who has built his reputation on delivering the very best food -- whether that's the ultimate fine dining experience at his 3 Michelin-star Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay, or the perfectly crafted burger from his Las Vegas burger joint.

Over the course of his stellar career, Gordon has learned every trick in the trade to create dishes that taste fantastic and that can be produced without fail during even the busiest of days. Armed with that knowledge, he has written an inspired collection of recipes for the time-pressed home cook who doesn't want to compromise on taste or flavor.

The result is 100 tried and tested recipes that you'll find yourself using time and again. All the recipes take 30 minutes or less and use readily available ingredients that are transformed into something special with Gordon's no-nonsense approach to delicious food.

