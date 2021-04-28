5 Must-Read Books for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The biracial daughter of an American father and a Thai-Chinese mother, Tammy Duckworth faced discrimination, poverty, and the horrors of war—all before the age of 16. Duckworth later joined the Army, becoming one of a handful of female helicopter pilots at the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In November 2004, an insurgent's RPG shot down her helicopter, an attack that took her legs—and nearly took her life. But Duckworth found a new mission: after winning two terms as a U.S. Representative, she won election to the U.S. Senate in 2016. And she and her husband Bryan fulfilled another dream when she gave birth to two daughters, becoming the first sitting senator to give birth.