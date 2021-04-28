5 Must-Read Books for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
We’re looking to May to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month (although every month is a good month to read books that support the AAPI community)! From sweeping family sagas to books that are literally good for your health, these five books only skim the surface of authors and novels who celebrate the history, culture, lives, and achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans.
Pachinko (National Book Award Finalist)
by Min Jin Lee
In the early 1900s, teenaged Sunja, the adored daughter of a crippled fisherman, falls for a wealthy stranger at the seashore near her home in Korea. He promises her the world, but when she discovers she is pregnant–and that her lover is married–she refuses to be bought. Instead, she accepts an offer of marriage from a gentle, sickly minister passing through on his way to Japan. But her decision to abandon her home, and to reject her son’s powerful father, sets off a dramatic saga that will echo down through the generations.
Every Day Is a Gift
by Tammy Duckworth
The biracial daughter of an American father and a Thai-Chinese mother, Tammy Duckworth faced discrimination, poverty, and the horrors of war—all before the age of 16. Duckworth later joined the Army, becoming one of a handful of female helicopter pilots at the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In November 2004, an insurgent's RPG shot down her helicopter, an attack that took her legs—and nearly took her life. But Duckworth found a new mission: after winning two terms as a U.S. Representative, she won election to the U.S. Senate in 2016. And she and her husband Bryan fulfilled another dream when she gave birth to two daughters, becoming the first sitting senator to give birth.
Asian-American
by Dale Talde
With JJ Goode
Born in Chicago to Filipino parents, Dale Talde grew up both steeped in his family’s culinary heritage and infatuated with American fast food–burgers, chicken nuggets, and Hot Pockets. Today, his dual identity is etched on the menu at Talde, his always-packed Brooklyn restaurant. There he reimagines iconic Asian dishes, imbuing them with Americana while doubling down on the culinary fireworks that made them so popular in the first place. Now, in his first cookbook, Dale shares the recipes that have made him famous, all told in his inimitable voice. His food isn’t Asian fusion; it’s Asian-American.
Forever Strong
by Piper J. Drake
Eat to Beat Disease
by William W Li, MD
Forget everything you think you know about your body and food, and discover the new science of how the body heals itself. Pioneering physician scientist, Dr. William Li, empowers readers by showing them the evidence behind over 200 health-boosting foods that can starve cancer, reduce your risk of dementia, and beat dozens of avoidable diseases. Eat to Beat Disease isn't about what foods to avoid, but rather is a life-changing guide to the hundreds of healing foods to add to your meals that support the body's defense systems.