The Reverend Curtis Black Series: 15 Books of Love, Lust, Faith, and Betrayal

Kimberla Lawson Roby’s The Reverend Curtis Black Series is more than the story of one reverend and his battles with temptation. This series is a family saga full of shocking secrets, church politics, and, yes, a few illicit affairs. The trials and tribulations of the Black family introduce readers to questions of love, relationships, morality, family, and faith. Here’s how Curtis Black’s story unfolds over the course of the 15-book series.

The Prodigal Son A year ago, Matthew dropped out of Harvard to be a full-time father and marry his girlfriend Racquel. He hasn't spoken to his family since, and Matthew is not ready to forgive and forget. But fatherhood turns out to be much harder than Matthew thought it would be, and he soon finds himself wanting to give into temptation, much like his father did. Matthew isn't the only son with drama in this novel, however. Dillon Whitfield, Curtis’s long lost son, has become a part of the family, and Charlotte, thinking he's only after their money, doesn’t trust Dillon one bit. Dillon is Curtis’s eldest son and therefore sees himself as the heir of the family fortune. In the end, Dillon will do whatever he has to do to make sure he stays a prominent member of the family and secures his inheritance, even if it means playing dirty. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

The Ultimate Betrayal In the twelfth Curtis Black novel, Roby returns to the eldest Black daughter, Alicia. Alicia has divorced her cheating second husband and is dating her first husband Phillip Sullivan, trying to make amends for how badly she treated him the first time around. Alicia is very much ready to remarry Phillip until Levi, a drug dealer with whom she had an affair, is released from prison. Since Levi last saw Alicia, he's gotten his life together and is ready to rekindle a romance with her. Meanwhile, Philip and Alicia's best friends are going through major marital strife: Brad is losing money due to “bad investments,” but his wife Melanie doesn’t trust him. Because of the stress she's under, Melanie is eating less and Alicia worries her friend has anorexia. Then Alicia confronts Melanie about it, and Melanie gets extremely defensive. It's bad enough to have relationship drama, but when Alicia's friendships begin to suffer as well, her situation becomes overwhelming. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Kimberla Lawson Roby is the New York Times bestselling author of the highly acclaimed Curtis Black Series. She lives with her husband in Rockford, Illinois.

Emily Martin earned her Ph.D. at the University of Southern Mississippi. She also works as a contributor for Book Riot and as a blogger/podcaster at Book Squad Goals.