The Omega Factor Sweepstakes

Discover the Book

The Omega Factor

The Omega Factor

by Steve Berry

Enter UNESCO investigator, Nicholas Lee, who works for the United Nations’ Cultural Liaison and Investigative Office (CLIO). Nick’s job is to protect the world’s cultural artifacts—anything and everything from countless lesser-known objects to national treasures. 
When Nick travels to Belgium for a visit with a woman from his past, he unwittingly stumbles on the trail of a legendary panel from the Ghent Altarpiece, stolen in 1934 under cover of night and never seen since. Soon Nick is plunged into a bitter conflict, one that has been simmering for nearly two thousand years. On one side is the Maidens of Saint-Michael, les Vautours—the Vultures—a secret order of nuns and the guardians of a great truth. Pitted against them is the Vatican, which has wanted for centuries to both find and possess what the nuns guard. Because of Nick the maidens have finally been exposed, their secret placed in dire jeopardy—a vulnerability that the Vatican swiftly moves to exploit utilizing an ambitious cardinal and a corrupt archbishop, both with agendas of their own.  
From the tranquil canals of Ghent, to the towering bastions of Carcassonne, and finally into an ancient abbey high in the French Pyrenees, Nick Lee must confront a modern-day religious crusade intent on eliminating a shocking truth from humanity’s past. Success or failure—life and death—all turn on the Omega Factor.

What to Read Next

BooksAboutVanishingPeople_NovelSuspects

Mysteries & Thrillers Where People Go Missing

PoliticalThrillers_NovelSuspects

10 Political Thrillers Filled With International Intrigue

5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

International Mystery Suspense: 5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

Travel the World With These 8 International Mystery Suspense Novels

Travel the World With These 8 International Crime Fiction Novels

Crime Fiction Books with a Historical Twist_NovelSuspects

Crime Fiction Books with a Historical Twist

Time-Honored Twists: Heart-Pounding Historical Thrillers

Time-Honored Twists: Heart-Pounding Historical Thrillers

 